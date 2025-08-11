Watch Now
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
Steve Sands joins Golf Central to recap the "awesome" week in Memphis, highlighting Justin Rose's work ethic and why Tommy Fleetwood will be back before diving into the FedExCup Playoffs and Ryder Cup.
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Despite things being "a lot different" without caddie Ted Scott in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler shares why he built plenty of "confidence" despite not winning the tournament.
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Golf Central examines the FedEx Cup bubble following Sunday's final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, highlighting outlooks for those advancing in the top 50, including Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and more.
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
Despite falling just short to Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun once again reminded the golf world of his resilience and why his "remarkable" year shouldn't go unnoticed.
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
Justin Rose details how he approached an intense final round and playoff against J.J. Spaun at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, before Golf Central shares why the win is "massive" for him moving forward.
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will not have caddie Ted Scott on his bag during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has the latest.
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
Golf Central examines notable third-round performances from golfers on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Todd Lewis reports from TPC Southwind on Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk, and more.
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner look at how Scottie Scheffler powered his way up the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard on moving day during Saturday's third-round action from TPC Southwind.
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner evaluate several of Saturday's top performers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Scottie Scheffler reminded the field of his "air of inevitability" as his putter caught fire.
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
Golf Central examines Tommy Fleetwood's third round at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship before he sheds light into his mentality going into Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead as Scottie Scheffler looms.