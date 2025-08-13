Watch Now
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
Scottie Scheffler talks about getting in sync with Mike Cromie, Chris Kirk's usual caddie, before the BMW Championship with regular caddie Ted Scott not yet back.
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the Olympic Club and its rich history hosting golf's best players and more.
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Fresh off winning the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Megha Ganne joins Golf Today to recount her emotions from the victory, how she improved her match play game, and what she appreciated about playing at Bandon Dunes.
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Following Keegan Bradley's response to Rory McIlroy's comments about being a playing Ryder Cup captain, The Golf Today crew discusses the viability of Keegan Bradley selecting himself.
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
Scottie Scheffler talks about getting in sync with Mike Cromie, Chris Kirk's usual caddie, before the BMW Championship with regular caddie Ted Scott not yet back.
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
Rory McIlroy chats with Kira K. Dixon to share his mindset after three weeks off and his excitement around the European Ryder Cup team before Golf Central analyzes his comments on changes to the playoffs.
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Fresh off the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Emilia Doran joins Golf Today to unpack the biggest challenges of balancing her roles as an amateur golfer and an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the new media rights agreement deal between the USGA, NBCUniversal, and Versant through 2032.
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to compare Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald's differing tasks in selecting Ryder Cup rosters.
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
Kira K. Dixon offers the latest on Scottie Scheffler's caddie situation, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy's mindsets and more entering the BMW Championship.