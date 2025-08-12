 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp
Alvin Kamara fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scheffler's caddie one of many stories at BMW

August 12, 2025 12:21 PM
Kira K. Dixon offers the latest on Scottie Scheffler's caddie situation, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy's mindsets and more entering the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
6:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
bradley_keegan.jpg
5:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
9:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
tiger_mpx.jpg
1:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
3:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
5:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
7:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
8:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?

nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250812.jpg
05:37
Garrett cited for driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone
nbc_pft_camheyward_250812.jpg
05:36
Heyward is open to sitting regular-season games
nbc_pft_nfcteams_250812.jpg
02:53
NFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_recieverissue_250812.jpg
05:55
Inside 49ers’ options at WR as injuries pile up
nbc_pft_aiyuk_250812.jpg
06:33
Aiyuk headlines laundry list of banged-up WRs
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?