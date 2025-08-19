 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Iowa at Tennessee
No. 24 Tennessee trying to build off CFP berth with new QB in Josh Heupel’s 5th season
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Louisville at Kentucky
SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood eyes first Tour victory, FedExCup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Iowa at Tennessee
No. 24 Tennessee trying to build off CFP berth with new QB in Josh Heupel’s 5th season
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Louisville at Kentucky
SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood eyes first Tour victory, FedExCup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards

Watch Now

Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy

August 19, 2025 02:24 PM
The Indianapolis Colts rolling with Daniel Jones as their starting QB is "pretty good" for Josh Downs and Michael Pittman that should result in greater passing volume on offense.

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_ffhh_rd2mockdraft_250815.jpg
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_keenanallen_250806.jpg
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250806.jpg
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_ffhh_browns_joe_250819.jpg
01:37
Flacco boosts outlooks for Browns’ fantasy pieces
nbc_ffhh_berryranks_parttwo_250819.jpg
07:37
Consider QB, TE in third rounds over uncertain RBs
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
04:59
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_ffhh_berry_ranks_250819.jpg
04:48
Berry prefers Kittle, McBride at cost over Bowers
berrry_cmc_new.jpg
02:49
CMC is an ‘incredible value’ in late first round
nbc_ffhh_first_round_250819.jpg
08:29
Finding RB, WR value in early rounds of drafts
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of U.S. Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
07:50
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
03:05
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco