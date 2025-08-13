 Skip navigation
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade extends gymnastics break through 2025 World Championships
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jalek Swoll.JPG
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Moto 1 start.JPG
Unadilla Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy hopes to 'shake summer rust off' at BMW

August 13, 2025 05:15 PM
Rory McIlroy chats with Kira K. Dixon to share his mindset after three weeks off and his excitement around the European Ryder Cup team before Golf Central analyzes his comments on changes to the playoffs.
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
7:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
5:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
5:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
7:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
7:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
9:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
9:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
6:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
bradley_keegan.jpg
5:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250812.jpg
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
nbc_ffhh_lamb_250812.jpg
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
nbc_simms_mlcomorvik_250813.jpg
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_roto_droy_250813.jpg
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
06:05
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton