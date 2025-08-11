 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 U.S. Women's Amateur
Decorated Megha Ganne adds U.S. Women’s Amateur title in seventh and final try
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out

August 10, 2025 11:15 PM
Golf Central examines the FedEx Cup bubble following Sunday's final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, highlighting outlooks for those advancing in the top 50, including Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and more.
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
1:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
2:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
6:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
2:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
8:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
0:54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
4:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
4:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
3:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
CamYoungwin.jpg
09:34
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bubble_250803.jpg
02:12
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship

nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
oly_gawia_nationals_riveranight2_250810.jpg
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
oly_gawia_nationals_wongnight2_250810.jpg
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
oly_gawia_nationals_blakelynight2_250810.jpg
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
FredRichRep.jpg
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
AshHongREp.jpg
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
BrodeMalRep.jpg
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250809.jpg
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
deegan_mpx_thumb.jpg
04:40
Deegan back on top of 250 class with Ironman sweep
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
02:45
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
hunter_lawrence_mpx_thumb.jpg
10:33
Hunter Lawrence nabs first MX overall at Ironman
mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
24:21
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 9, Ironman