 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Louisville at Kentucky
SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood eyes first Tour victory, FedExCup
NCAA Football: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game
No. 6 Notre Dame names Carr starting quarterback over Minchey

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Louisville at Kentucky
SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood eyes first Tour victory, FedExCup
NCAA Football: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game
No. 6 Notre Dame names Carr starting quarterback over Minchey

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team

August 19, 2025 02:18 PM
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's 2026 schedule, playing his first Tour Championship, the ways he has improved his game and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
8:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
5:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
2:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Now Playing
scottie_new_august.jpg
3:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
4:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
7:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
5:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
5:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
7:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_ffhh_browns_joe_250819.jpg
01:37
Flacco boosts outlooks for Browns’ fantasy pieces
nbc_ffhh_berryranks_parttwo_250819.jpg
07:37
Consider QB, TE in third rounds over uncertain RBs
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
04:59
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_ffhh_berry_ranks_250819.jpg
04:48
Berry prefers Kittle, McBride at cost over Bowers
berrry_cmc_new.jpg
02:49
CMC is an ‘incredible value’ in late first round
nbc_ffhh_first_round_250819.jpg
08:29
Finding RB, WR value in early rounds of drafts
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of U.S. Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
07:50
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available