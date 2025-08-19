Watch Now
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's 2026 schedule, playing his first Tour Championship, the ways he has improved his game and more.
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
Was the fan behavior at the BMW Championship a "harbinger" for things to come at the Ryder Cup? Joel Beall discusses this and his read on Keegan Bradley's captains picks for Team USA, including himself.
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Golf Today make their arguments for and against the Tour Championship using a match play format before explaining that the players generally choose to have a winner-take-all stroke format.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Golf Today debates Tiger Woods comparisons for Scottie Scheffler after his comeback win at the BMW Championship, where he displayed "a new kind of greatness" amid a run of success "very similar" to Tiger's prime.
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner take a closer look at Team Europe, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the current projected roster that "looks very dangerous."
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the Olympic Club and its rich history hosting golf's best players and more.
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Fresh off winning the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Megha Ganne joins Golf Today to recount her emotions from the victory, how she improved her match play game, and what she appreciated about playing at Bandon Dunes.
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Following Keegan Bradley's response to Rory McIlroy's comments about being a playing Ryder Cup captain, The Golf Today crew discusses the viability of Keegan Bradley selecting himself.
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
Scottie Scheffler talks about getting in sync with Mike Cromie, Chris Kirk's usual caddie, before the BMW Championship with regular caddie Ted Scott not yet back.
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
Rory McIlroy chats with Kira K. Dixon to share his mindset after three weeks off and his excitement around the European Ryder Cup team before Golf Central analyzes his comments on changes to the playoffs.