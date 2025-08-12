 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Why Keegan Bradley can thank Jack Nicklaus for chance at being a Ryder Cup playing captain
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Chase Sexton 01 crashed bike.JPG
Chase Sexton out until SuperMotocross World Championship with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Why Keegan Bradley can thank Jack Nicklaus for chance at being a Ryder Cup playing captain
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Chase Sexton 01 crashed bike.JPG
Chase Sexton out until SuperMotocross World Championship with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions

August 12, 2025 04:42 PM
Golf Central presents their hot takes for notable fall events, from who they believe will hoist the Ryder Cup to the state of the Top 100.
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
1:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
8:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
2:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
6:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
2:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
8:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
0:54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
4:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
10:46
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
01:23
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_ffhh_fantasybusts_250812.jpg
15:19
Henry, Mixon headline potential fantasy busts
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21