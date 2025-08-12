Watch Now
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to compare Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald's differing tasks in selecting Ryder Cup rosters.
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Fresh off the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Emilia Doran joins Golf Today to unpack the biggest challenges of balancing her roles as an amateur golfer and an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the new media rights agreement deal between the USGA, NBCUniversal, and Versant through 2032.
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to compare Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald's differing tasks in selecting Ryder Cup rosters.
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
Kira K. Dixon offers the latest on Scottie Scheffler's caddie situation, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy's mindsets and more entering the BMW Championship.
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch check in on the Ryder Cup standings while focusing on the rookie narrative around the U.S. team and Keegan Bradley compared to the less drama-driven European standings.
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
The Golf Today roundtable discusses what Justin Rose's FedEx St. Jude win means at this point in his career, the "strong story" around Tommy Fleetwood's chase for a win, and more leaving TPC Southwind.
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
Two-time Boeing Classic winner Stephen Ames joins Golf Today to explain why the potential of Tiger Woods playing on the PGA Tour Champions would "move the needle" and be a "boon" for various events.
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
J.J. Spaun joins Golf Today to discuss his mentality as the FedEx Cup playoffs are set to begin this week and his goals in this stage of his career.
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
Ryan Lavner, Rex Hoggard, Todd Lewis, and Eamon Lynch dive into several topics ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including PGA Tour scheduling, FedExCup Playoffs structure, and Ryder Cup storylines.