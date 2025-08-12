Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Whan 'super excited' about new media rights deal

August 12, 2025 01:50 PM
USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the new media rights agreement deal between the USGA, NBCUniversal, and Versant through 2032.
Up Next
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
7:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Now Playing
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
9:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
9:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
6:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
Now Playing
bradley_keegan.jpg
5:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
9:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
Now Playing
tiger_mpx.jpg
1:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
3:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
Now Playing

Related Videos

justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start