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Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
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Watch Now

What's next for Penix with the Falcons?

May 20, 2026 08:52 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down Michael Penix Jr.’s opportunity to win the Falcons’ starting quarterback job, analyzing how he matches up with Tua Tagovailoa.

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