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Watch Now
Herbert misses voluntary phase two practice
May 20, 2026 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Justin Herbert missing a second voluntary phase two practice, questioning why the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback wasn’t in attendance.
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