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Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
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Aryna Sabalenka
French Open players plan media protest over prize-money share

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Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Michael Penix Jr.

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Watch Now

Chiefs the betting favorite to win AFC West

May 20, 2026 11:27 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers look at the DraftKings odds to win the AFC West in 2026, with the Kansas City Chiefs being favored above the defending champion Denver Broncos.

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