Howell reflects on 'incredible week' at US Amateur
Mason Howell joins Golf Today to reflect on becoming the third-youngest player to win the U.S. Amateur and breaks down how his iron and tee play helped him overcome his putting struggles.
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on the changes to the Tour Championship's format and 2026 PGA Tour schedule before reminiscing his Masters victory.
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
With the PGA Tour set to add another signature event in 2026 with a return to Doral, players are increasingly dealing with two different schedules.
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
Todd Lewis reports from the Tour Championship on Ted Scott's return as Scottie Scheffler's caddie, players' thoughts on the changing format for the FedExCup Playoffs finale and more.
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's 2026 schedule, playing his first Tour Championship, the ways he has improved his game and more.
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
Was the fan behavior at the BMW Championship a "harbinger" for things to come at the Ryder Cup? Joel Beall discusses this and his read on Keegan Bradley's captains picks for Team USA, including himself.
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Golf Today make their arguments for and against the Tour Championship using a match play format before explaining that the players generally choose to have a winner-take-all stroke format.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Golf Today debates Tiger Woods comparisons for Scottie Scheffler after his comeback win at the BMW Championship, where he displayed "a new kind of greatness" amid a run of success "very similar" to Tiger's prime.
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner take a closer look at Team Europe, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the current projected roster that "looks very dangerous."