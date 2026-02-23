 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader 400
Tyler Reddick wins at Atlanta to give Michael Jordan second straight NASCAR Cup victory
NASCAR: Autotrader 400
What Drivers Said after Atlanta Cup race won by Tyler Reddick, team owner Michael Jordan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women's Wisconsin at UCLA
UCLA rolls past Wisconsin 80-60, celebrates first outright Big Ten title with 21st win in a row

Top Clips

nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory
nbc_nba_boslal_260222.jpg
Highlights: Celtics make quick work of Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Pritchard puts on show against Lakers

February 22, 2026 09:13 PM
Payton Pritchard found his flow against the Los Angeles Lakers, providing the Celtics with 30 points off the bench on 10-14 shooting in the win on Sunday Night Basketball.

nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
59
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
46
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory
nbc_nba_boslal_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics make quick work of Lakers
nbc_nba_lamelocomp_260222.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Ball lights up Wizards beyond the arc
nbc_nba_rileyceremony_260222.jpg
08:46
Lakers honor Riley with statue, halftime ceremony
nbc_nba_tatumfeature_260222.jpg
03:05
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 1
nbc_nba_lakersopening_260222.jpg
03:33
Do Lakers have tools to make deep playoff run?
nbc_nba_jokiccomp_260222.jpg
01:54
HLs: Jokic puts up monster triple-double vs. GSW
nbc_nba_edwardshl_260220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Mavericks, scores 40 points
nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260220.jpg
01:14
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
nbc_roto_sga_260220.jpg
01:19
When can Thunder expect SGA, Williams to return?
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260220.jpg
01:22
Curry (knee) will miss at least five more games
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260220.jpg
04:10
Murray can get Nuggets ‘back on track’ vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_enjoy_clippersnuggets_260220.jpg
04:33
Lue has Clippers playing with ‘urgency’
nbc_nba_enjoy_besteastpg_260220.jpg
05:20
Is Cunningham or Brunson the best PG in the East?
nbc_nba_enjoy_pistonsknicks_260220.jpg
06:22
Cunningham boosts MVP case with win over Knicks
nbc_nba_enjoy_whichtrio_260220.jpg
01:34
Comparing versatility of Spurs, Hornets’ trios
nbc_nba_mannixtanking_260220.jpg
04:12
NBA ‘sends message’ with tanking conversations
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_nba_enjoy_1v1_260219.jpg
04:38
Should NBA include a 1-on-1 tournament in ASG?
nbc_nba_enjoy_restofseason_260219.jpg
09:56
‘Excited’ to watch Garland, Harden on new teams
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftpick6_260219.jpg
04:51
Best NBA prop bets with league returning to play
nbc_nba_enjoy_restofseasonpt2_260219.jpg
09:52
How should BOS navigate a potential Tatum return?
nbc_roto_jamorant_260219.jpg
01:42
Has Morant played his final game for Grizzlies?
nbc_roto_franzwagner_260219.jpg
01:22
Black will ‘continue to shine’ with Wagner out
nbc_roto_domantassabonis_260219.jpg
01:33
Raynaud a ‘high-priority add’ with Sabonis out
nbc_roto_nbamvp_260219.jpg
02:04
SGA ‘very likely’ to repeat as NBA MVP
nbc_roto_nba6moty_260219.jpg
02:13
Sixth Man of the Year award race is ‘wide open’
nbc_roto_kyrieirving_260218.jpg
01:15
Mavs’ Irving sidelined for remainder of season
nbc_roto_dillonbrooks_260218.jpg
01:13
How will Suns handle Brooks, his technical fouls?

nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_nas_atlantahl_260222.jpg
14:51
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_cp_wovv2_260222.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
cole_mpx.jpg
11:44
What riders said after SX Round 7 in Arlington
Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
16:43
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
04:08
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
28:20
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington
nbc_smx_webbintv_260221.jpg
01:20
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260221.jpg
48
Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
nbc_smx_hunterlawrenceintv_260221.jpg
01:46
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260221.jpg
48
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
nbc_smx_bennickintv_260221.jpg
47
Bennick turned a ‘pretty bad day into a good one’
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_260221.jpg
55
Shimoda says he brake-checked due to red lights