Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton crashes.jpg
Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tomac Daytona Supercross
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton crashes.jpg
Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tomac Daytona Supercross
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant

February 26, 2026 06:13 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
4:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
2:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
0:47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
03:01
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
03:09
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
09:23
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
machado_260226.jpg
03:02
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_smx_smwarlington_260226.jpg
07:46
Stewart’s top moments from Arlington Supercross
nbc_roto_casonwallace_260226.jpg
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
nbc_roto_jamesharden_260226.jpg
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260226.jpg
02:20
Is Reese best as an edge rusher at NFL level?
nbc_csu_anthonyrichardson_260226.jpg
03:43
Report: Richardson gets permission to seek trade
nbc_csu_jermainejohnson_260226.jpg
02:45
Jets reportedly trade Johnson to Titans for Sweat
nbc_csu_vrabel_ajbrown_260226.jpg
02:42
Brown to Patriots would ‘make a lot of sense’
nbc_nfl_te_wright_260226.jpg
04:11
TE Wright excited to show off speed at combine
SadiqMPX2-26.jpg
10:51
Sadiq dives into his versatility and Idaho roots
nbc_pft_te_justin_260226.jpg
06:36
Joly on switching from wide receiver to tight end
nbc_nfl_samroush_260226.jpg
06:17
Roush on growing up in competitive household
nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
07:12
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_dillion_260226.jpg
06:43
Thieneman breaks down cultures at Oregon, Purdue
nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
08:14
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
01:38
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
09:21
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
05:52
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
nbc_nfl_kabneyintv_260226.jpg
07:19
Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him
nbc_nfl_cjohnson_260226.jpg
06:58
Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him