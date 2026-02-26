 Skip navigation
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run

February 26, 2026 10:48 AM
Chris Mannix talks the San Antonio Spurs as a legitimate NBA Finals contender despite the lack of postseason experience and details what needs to happen for this young team to push for a ring.

nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_roto_dejountemurray_260225.jpg
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
nbc_roto_shaedonsharpe_260225.jpg
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
julian_champagnie.jpg
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
harden_cavs.jpg
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
pritchard.jpg
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
nbc_bte_improvedplayer_260225.jpg
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
nbc_nba_minpor_2min_260225.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_thedunks_260225.jpg
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland
nbc_nba_randleintv_260225.jpg
03:59
Randle serving as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for MIN
nbc_nba_digitalminpor_260225.jpg
01:30
Timberwolves get ‘quality road win’ in Portland
nbc_nba_mcdanielsintv_260225.jpg
01:23
McDaniels stuffs the stat sheet vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_nykcle_digitalhit_260224.jpg
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
nbc_nba_nykcle_260224.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
nbc_nba_hardenpostgameintv_260224.jpg
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
nbc_nba_antpregame_260224.jpg
05:59
Edwards ‘taking initiative’ as T’Wolves’ closer
nbc_nba_easternanalysis_260224.jpg
06:18
Questions for top four teams in Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_meloknicksdebut_260224.jpg
01:39
Melo reflects on Knicks debut 15 years later
nbc_roto_smithjr_260224.jpg
01:26
Rockets’ Smith Jr. a safe option for fantasy value
nbc_roto_holland_260224.jpg
01:30
‘Production is ticking up’ for Pistons’ Holland II
nbc_roto_vassell_260224.jpg
01:19
Vassell ‘not really a great fantasy option’
nbc_nba_ceilingspt2_260224.jpg
10:00
Can Smith Jr. be one of best role players in NBA?
mitchellcavsenjoythumbnail.jpg
03:53
Will Mitchell lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks?
nbc_nba_floorceiling_260224.jpg
09:56
Can Thompson develop into All-Star for Pistons?
nbc_nba_65games_260224.jpg
08:08
Is NBA’s 65-game rule doing more harm than good?
nbc_nba_11gameslate_260224.jpg
09:58
NYK vs. CLE, MIN vs. POR best NBA games of night
nbc_bte_timerwolvestrailblazers_260224.jpg
02:07
Bet MIN ‘through gritted teeth’ v. shorthanded POR
nbc_bte_knickscavaliers_260224.jpg
01:57
‘Elite’ Cavaliers offense undervalued vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_spursdetroittalk_260223.jpg
02:19
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons

nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
09:21
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
05:52
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
nbc_nfl_kabneyintv_260226.jpg
07:19
Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him
nbc_nfl_cjohnson_260226.jpg
06:58
Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him
nbc_nfl_gsmith_260226.jpg
06:37
Smith was the ‘chief energy officer’ of Arizona
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_pft_mcnielwarren_260226.jpg
10:11
McNeil-Warren has chip on shoulder entering draft
nbc_nfl_ajhaulcy_260226.jpg
07:32
Haulcy tells story of ‘Mr. Give me that’ nickname
nbc_nfl_bcisse_260226.jpg
05:14
Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday
nbc_pft_jermodmccoy_260226.jpg
06:29
Tennessee’s McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes
nbc_nfl_dangeloponds_260226.jpg
06:48
Ponds details how he became Cignetti’s best player
nbc_pft_kscott_260226.jpg
06:48
Miami’s Scott prides himself on versatility
hood_int_fixed.jpg
06:45
Tennessee’s Hood shares game-week preparation
nbc_pft_mmuhammadintv_260226.jpg
08:15
Muhammad comes from a family of athletes
terrell_int_fixed.jpg
04:41
Clemson’s Terrell discusses learning from brother
mansoor_int_new.jpg
08:54
LSU’s Delane explains difference of playing in SEC
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260226.jpg
02:53
Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
nbc_pft_joshuaperry_260226.jpg
08:23
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_paytonplaycalling_260226.jpg
08:12
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb
lamar_new.jpg
03:25
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_cardinalsconvo_260226.jpg
07:00
Analyzing relationship between Murray and ARI
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
11:41
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
04:18
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens
nbc_pft_malikwillis_260226.jpg
06:27
Is Willis a good fit with Dolphins?
nbc_pft_hafleyontua_260226.jpg
11:43
Simms: Dolphins have to ‘cut the cord’ on Tua
nbc_pft_combinerecap_260226.jpg
08:54
Florio, Simms recap Wednesday at Combine
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260226.jpg
05:00
Where does McCarthy need to improve in 2026?
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260226.jpg
04:21
Could Murray land with Vikings or Falcons?
nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul