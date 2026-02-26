How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run
February 26, 2026 10:48 AM
Chris Mannix talks the San Antonio Spurs as a legitimate NBA Finals contender despite the lack of postseason experience and details what needs to happen for this young team to push for a ring.
Related Videos
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland
03:59
Randle serving as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for MIN
01:30
Timberwolves get ‘quality road win’ in Portland
01:23
McDaniels stuffs the stat sheet vs. Trail Blazers
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
05:59
Edwards ‘taking initiative’ as T’Wolves’ closer
06:18
Questions for top four teams in Eastern Conference
01:39
Melo reflects on Knicks debut 15 years later
01:26
Rockets’ Smith Jr. a safe option for fantasy value
01:30
‘Production is ticking up’ for Pistons’ Holland II
01:19
Vassell ‘not really a great fantasy option’
10:00
Can Smith Jr. be one of best role players in NBA?
03:53
Will Mitchell lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks?
09:56
Can Thompson develop into All-Star for Pistons?
08:08
Is NBA’s 65-game rule doing more harm than good?
09:58
NYK vs. CLE, MIN vs. POR best NBA games of night
02:07
Bet MIN ‘through gritted teeth’ v. shorthanded POR
01:57
‘Elite’ Cavaliers offense undervalued vs. Knicks
02:19
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
Latest Clips
09:21
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
05:52
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
07:19
Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him
06:58
Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him
06:37
Smith was the ‘chief energy officer’ of Arizona
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
10:11
McNeil-Warren has chip on shoulder entering draft
07:32
Haulcy tells story of ‘Mr. Give me that’ nickname
05:14
Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday
06:29
Tennessee’s McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes
06:48
Ponds details how he became Cignetti’s best player
06:48
Miami’s Scott prides himself on versatility
06:45
Tennessee’s Hood shares game-week preparation
08:15
Muhammad comes from a family of athletes
04:41
Clemson’s Terrell discusses learning from brother
08:54
LSU’s Delane explains difference of playing in SEC
02:53
Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
08:23
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
08:12
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb
03:25
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
07:00
Analyzing relationship between Murray and ARI
11:41
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
04:18
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens
06:27
Is Willis a good fit with Dolphins?
11:43
Simms: Dolphins have to ‘cut the cord’ on Tua
08:54
Florio, Simms recap Wednesday at Combine
05:00
Where does McCarthy need to improve in 2026?
04:21
Could Murray land with Vikings or Falcons?
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue