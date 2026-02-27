Highlights: Villanova waxes Seton Hall

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton crashes.jpg
Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tomac Daytona Supercross
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas

Top Clips

nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton crashes.jpg
Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tomac Daytona Supercross
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas

Top Clips

nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Villanova waxes Seton Hall

February 26, 2026 09:23 PM
Villanova went on the road and made a statement in the Big East by blasting Seton Hall.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
03:01
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_wcbb_endofovertime_260225.jpg
02:11
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
nbc_wcbb_michosu_highlight_260225.jpg
06:03
Highlights: Michigan beats OSU in thriller
cambridge_thumb.jpg
01:54
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
nbc_bte_womenjohnwooden_260225.jpg
01:19
Strong remains runaway favorite for Wooden Award
nbc_wcbb_big10promo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_wcbb_bigeastpromo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big East Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
03:52
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
04:24
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
iowauscphoto.jpg
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
indianamichiganphoto.jpg
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260226.jpg
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_aytononcapela_260226.jpg
02:02
Ayton doesn’t want to ‘play hard’ like Capela
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardenhand_260226.jpg
03:47
How Harden’s injury affects Cavs’ playoff chances
nbc_nba_enjoy_lukaorsga_260226.jpg
08:38
Is Luka or SGA harder to game plan for?
nbc_golf_cognizantv2_260226.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
03:09
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
09:23
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
machado_260226.jpg
03:02
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_smx_smwarlington_260226.jpg
07:46
Stewart’s top moments from Arlington Supercross
nbc_roto_casonwallace_260226.jpg
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
nbc_roto_jamesharden_260226.jpg
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260226.jpg
02:20
Is Reese best as an edge rusher at NFL level?
nbc_csu_anthonyrichardson_260226.jpg
03:43
Report: Richardson gets permission to seek trade
nbc_csu_jermainejohnson_260226.jpg
02:45
Jets reportedly trade Johnson to Titans for Sweat
nbc_csu_vrabel_ajbrown_260226.jpg
02:42
Brown to Patriots would ‘make a lot of sense’
nbc_nfl_te_wright_260226.jpg
04:11
TE Wright excited to show off speed at combine
SadiqMPX2-26.jpg
10:51
Sadiq dives into his versatility and Idaho roots
nbc_pft_te_justin_260226.jpg
06:36
Joly on switching from wide receiver to tight end
nbc_nfl_samroush_260226.jpg
06:17
Roush on growing up in competitive household
nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
07:12
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_dillion_260226.jpg
06:43
Thieneman breaks down cultures at Oregon, Purdue
nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures