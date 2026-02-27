 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at Texas
Madison Booker’s 18 points help power No. 4 Texas to a 79-50 win over No. 23 Georgia
Syndication: The Tennessean
Blakes scores 35 to lead No. 5 Vanderbilt past No. 24 Alabama 85-60
WNBA union reportedly plans to survey players with agents seeking input in process

Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
Highlights: Durant's vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at Texas
Madison Booker’s 18 points help power No. 4 Texas to a 79-50 win over No. 23 Georgia
Syndication: The Tennessean
Blakes scores 35 to lead No. 5 Vanderbilt past No. 24 Alabama 85-60
WNBA union reportedly plans to survey players with agents seeking input in process

nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 13 Michigan State holds on to edge No. 8 Purdue, 76-74

  
Published February 27, 2026 12:17 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carson Cooper scored 15 points, Kur Teng had 13 and No. 13 Michigan State survived Braden Smith’s missed 3-point attempt with a second to play for a 76-74 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night.

Jeremy Fears Jr. added 12 and Coen Carr had 11 for the Spartans (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten), who snapped a seven-game losing streak at Purdue.

Smith, who became the fifth player in Division I history to reach 1,000 career assists, finished with 12 points and 10 assists for Purdue (22-6, 12-5). Jack Benter had 11 points for the Boilermakers.

After Smith’s two free throws closed the deficit to 66-64 with 5:48 left, the Spartans responded with a 6-0 run. Trailing 74-67, Smith hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup to trim the lead to 74-72 with 2:16 left.

Trailing 76-74, Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn missed a chance to tie it with a jumper in the lane with 8 seconds left. Michigan State’s Cam Ward missed the front end of one-and-one. The Boilermakers got the rebound and called timeout with 3.4 seconds left to set up the final shot.

Michigan State shot 53% while Purdue hit 49%. Purdue had nine turnovers, three more than Michigan State.

The Boilermakers took a 39-36 lead at halftime. Michigan State hit 48% in a first half with seven lead changes.

Oscar Cluff, who had all 10 of his points in the first half, scored to put Purdue ahead 36-34 with 2:55 left in the first half.

Purdue sank 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first half while Michigan State was 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Purdue’s largest lead in the first half was at 13-6. The Spartans used a 10-0 run to take a 16-13 lead with 12:28 left in the first half.

Up next

Michigan State: At Indiana on Sunday.

Purdue: At Ohio State on Sunday.