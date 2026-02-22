 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Phillies pitcher José Alvarado says insurance will prevent him from representing Venezuela in WBC
Tennis: Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz wraps up Qatar Open title in just 50 minutes to maintain unbeaten start to 2026
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Carson Cooper scores career-high 20, leads No. 15 Michigan State to 66-60 win over Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Celebrating 'PL royalty' Milner for new record

February 22, 2026 04:08 PM
Robbie Earle picks out James Milner as his underappreciated performer of the week after he broke the Premier League appearances record (654) this past weekend for Brighton.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_cp_wovv2_260222.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
cole_mpx.jpg
11:44
What riders said after SX Round 7 in Arlington
Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
16:43
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
04:08
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
28:20
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington
nbc_smx_webbintv_260221.jpg
01:20
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260221.jpg
48
Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
nbc_smx_hunterlawrenceintv_260221.jpg
01:46
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260221.jpg
48
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
nbc_smx_bennickintv_260221.jpg
47
Bennick turned a ‘pretty bad day into a good one’
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_260221.jpg
55
Shimoda says he brake-checked due to red lights
nbc_smx_piercebrownintv_260221.jpg
59
Brown ‘never stopped fighting’ for first SX win
nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City