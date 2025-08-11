 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Enquirer
Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers and Mariners streaking, reeling Mets fall out of top 10
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka (personal reasons), No. 5 in FedExCup, withdraws from BMW Championship

nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Delicious' story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team

August 11, 2025 01:18 PM
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch check in on the Ryder Cup standings while focusing on the rookie narrative around the U.S. team and Keegan Bradley compared to the less drama-driven European standings.
bradley_keegan.jpg
5:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
9:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
Now Playing
tiger_mpx.jpg
1:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
3:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
5:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
7:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
Now Playing
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
8:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
7:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
Now Playing

nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour

nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
nbc_csu_sanders_browns_qb_250811.1.jpg
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
nbc_ffhh_messybackfields_250811.jpg
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
nbc_ffhh_mostwins_250811.jpg
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins
nbc_ffhh_sanders_250811.jpg
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_rbnews_250811.jpg
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
nbc_ffhh_dart_250811.jpg
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_hunter_250811.jpg
06:26
Hunter ‘has to work’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_ward_250811.jpg
09:37
How much fantasy value does Ward have as a rookie?
nbc_ffhh_mcmillan_250811.jpg
03:56
Arrow pointing up for McMillan, Panthers
nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_csu_camward_understood_250811.jpg
03:18
Ward has ‘something special’ after preseason debut
richardson.jpg
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
draft.jpg
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
sandersdebut.jpg
12:57
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
nbc_roto_coty_250811.jpg
01:56
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
mike_macdonald.jpg
02:18
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances
nbc_roto_vikingspreview_250811.jpg
02:29
Can McCarthy lead the Vikings to over 9.5 wins?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
jaxsondart.jpg
03:47
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
06:45
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
15:15
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener