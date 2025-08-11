Watch Now
'Delicious' story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch check in on the Ryder Cup standings while focusing on the rookie narrative around the U.S. team and Keegan Bradley compared to the less drama-driven European standings.
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch check in on the Ryder Cup standings while focusing on the rookie narrative around the U.S. team and Keegan Bradley compared to the less drama-driven European standings.
The Golf Today roundtable discusses what Justin Rose's FedEx St. Jude win means at this point in his career, the "strong story" around Tommy Fleetwood's chase for a win, and more leaving TPC Southwind.
Two-time Boeing Classic winner Stephen Ames joins Golf Today to explain why the potential of Tiger Woods playing on the PGA Tour Champions would "move the needle" and be a "boon" for various events.
J.J. Spaun joins Golf Today to discuss his mentality as the FedEx Cup playoffs are set to begin this week and his goals in this stage of his career.
Ryan Lavner, Rex Hoggard, Todd Lewis, and Eamon Lynch dive into several topics ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including PGA Tour scheduling, FedExCup Playoffs structure, and Ryder Cup storylines.
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis on Golf Today to discuss his excitement to finish off the season with the FedExCup Playoffs, winning the British Open, his cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 and more.
2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion Amanda Blumenherst gives insight on her experience at Bandon Dunes, discussing the elements it takes to win.
On the heels of two missed cuts entering the FedExCup Playoffs, Collin Morikawa assesses the state of his game and discusses how he is staying fresh ahead of the upcoming "grind" to finish the season.
Cam Young catches up with Todd Lewis following his PGA Tour break through entering the FedExCup Playoffs, explaining why he "still has work to do" after his win and his case for U.S. Ryder Cup selection.