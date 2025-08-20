 Skip navigation
Wings center Li Yueru is out for the season after spraining a knee ligament

  
Published August 19, 2025 11:54 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings center Li Yueru will miss the rest of the season after spraining the ACL in her left knee against the Los Angeles Sparks last week.

The team said Tuesday the 26-year-old from China is expected to make a full recovery.

Li was injured in a 97-96 loss to the Sparks on Friday. She averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in her third WNBA season, which was split between Seattle and Dallas. Li was traded in June.

The injury to the 6-foot-7 Li is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Wings, who are mired near the bottom of the standings for a second consecutive season. They had the No. 1 pick in the draft this past spring and selected star guard Paige Bueckers.

While Bueckers is a heavy favorite to be named WNBA Rookie of the Year, the Wings entered Tuesday with the third-worst record in the league.

Li’s injury comes with high-scoring guard Arike Ogunbowale sidelined by a right knee injury. The team said Tuesday that Ogunbowale, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP, has tendinitis and will re-evaluated in the coming weeks.