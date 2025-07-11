Motocross at Spring Creek 2025, Round 7: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 7 of the Pro Motocross season from Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, can be seen live on Peacock at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Halfway through the season, Jett Lawrence leads the championship points by more than two motos and shows no sign of slowing anytime soon, but the cast of 450 characters has changed in the past two weeks. Chase Sexton returned at RedBud, while Cooper Webb will have minor surgery next week to clean up some damage in his knee. He will return for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

The battle for the runner-up position shifted with Eli Tomac dropping from second to fourth in the standings after a disastrous weekend for the 2022 Motocross champion. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper passed him.

In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan struggled in the first moto at RedBud and finished fifth overall. He hopes to overcome his statistical troubles at Spring Creek, the only track other than RedBud on which he has not won.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2025 Motocross season at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 2:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. An encore of Round 7 can be viewed on the USA Network at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

SPRING CREEK ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

SPRING CREEK TRACK MAP

SPRING CREEK EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

9:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:40 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:05 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:30 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:55 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:00 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes - Timed

12:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

1:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

Feature Program

1:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

2:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

3:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

4:18 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

5:20 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

