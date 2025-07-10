SuperMotocross Championship leader Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs

Cooper Webb will skip the remainder of the Pro Motocross season after injuring his knee in qualification for the RedBud Nationals. He completed the round despite his injury and finished ninth overall with a 15th-place result in Moto 1 and an eighth in Moto 2.

“I’m extremely bummed that I’ll be missing the upcoming rounds of Pro Motocross,” Webb said on social media. “I had a personal goal to make all 31 rounds this season and I’m disappointed to surrender the SMX championship lead this way. On the positive side, it’s a quick fix and recovery. I’ll get a small procedure done on Monday and should be back on the bike in around a month so that we can prepare for the opening playoff round in Charlotte.”

After winning the Monster Energy Supercross championship, Webb entered the outdoor season with the SuperMotocross League points lead. He maintained it through the first six rounds of Pro Motocross, despite a charge by his teammate, Justin Cooper. Webb left RedBud with a 14-point lead over Cooper.

According to Star Yamaha, Webb “will undergo a minor procedure to have his knee cleaned up.”

Webb finished fifth in last year’s SuperMotocross World Championship with results of 10th in Concord, North Carolina, and two fifth-place results at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and Las Vegas (Nevada) Motor Speedway. Webb was fourth in the inaugural SMX playoffs in 2023.

