 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 30 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Third-round matchups in NASCAR Cup In-Season Challenge at Sonoma
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
Leona Maguire makes hole-in-one, shares Amundi Evian lead with four others
MLB: JUL 09 Nationals at Cardinals
Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 30 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Third-round matchups in NASCAR Cup In-Season Challenge at Sonoma
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
Leona Maguire makes hole-in-one, shares Amundi Evian lead with four others
MLB: JUL 09 Nationals at Cardinals
Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SuperMotocross Championship leader Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 10, 2025 01:41 PM

Cooper Webb will skip the remainder of the Pro Motocross season after injuring his knee in qualification for the RedBud Nationals. He completed the round despite his injury and finished ninth overall with a 15th-place result in Moto 1 and an eighth in Moto 2.

“I’m extremely bummed that I’ll be missing the upcoming rounds of Pro Motocross,” Webb said on social media. “I had a personal goal to make all 31 rounds this season and I’m disappointed to surrender the SMX championship lead this way. On the positive side, it’s a quick fix and recovery. I’ll get a small procedure done on Monday and should be back on the bike in around a month so that we can prepare for the opening playoff round in Charlotte.”

After winning the Monster Energy Supercross championship, Webb entered the outdoor season with the SuperMotocross League points lead. He maintained it through the first six rounds of Pro Motocross, despite a charge by his teammate, Justin Cooper. Webb left RedBud with a 14-point lead over Cooper.

According to Star Yamaha, Webb “will undergo a minor procedure to have his knee cleaned up.”

Webb finished fifth in last year’s SuperMotocross World Championship with results of 10th in Concord, North Carolina, and two fifth-place results at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and Las Vegas (Nevada) Motor Speedway. Webb was fourth in the inaugural SMX playoffs in 2023.

More SuperMotocross News

Julien Beaumer to sit out two rounds to heal from High Point crash
Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver crash
Spring Creek Betting Guide
RedBud 450 results | 250 results
Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner
Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud
Jo Shimoda wins RedBud Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes
Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires
RedBud 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
RedBud Preview | Betting Guide