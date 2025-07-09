Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver Supercross crash

Cole Davies, 17, has been cleared to ride again after being sidelined by a crash with his teammate, Haiden Deegan, in the Denver Monster Energy Supercross round. He was landed on by Jordon Smith, and Davies suffered a broken arm and nose, which kept him from lining up for the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“Man, I’ve missed this,” Davies posted on social media. “It’s been a tough few months since Salt Lake, and the whole injury process was something pretty foreign to me. I watched the boys ride once during that time, and I won’t lie … it sucked. The team has been unreal through it all, and so have all the people who reached out to show support. Today’s the day I’ve been waiting for. I’m back on the bike and all in!”

Davies finished eighth in his professional Supercross debut in the first Anaheim race and finished in the top five in four of the next five rounds. He found his rhythm in Seattle, winning the first of back-to-back rounds. One of these was an East / West Showdown race in Philadelphia.

Despite the Denver crash and after being sidelined for the season finale in Salt Lake City, Davies finished third in the 250 Supercross West division.

Davies won the 2025 Supercross 250 Rookie of the Year award.

Davies is currently 14th in combined SuperMotocross points with a 57-point gap to 21st. The top 20 riders in each class receive an automatic invitation into the SuperMotocross World Championship points.

More SuperMotocross News

Spring Creek Betting Guide

RedBud 450 results | 250 results

Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner

Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud

Jo Shimoda wins RedBud Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes

Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires

RedBud 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

RedBud Preview | Betting Guide

Chase Sexton set to return at RedBud

Motocross community mourns the death of Aidan Zingg

Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick for fifth win of 2025

