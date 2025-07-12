NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series will begin its lone visit to California this year by turning laps Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

An hourlong practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 110-lap race.

The Xfinity race will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Defending winner Shane van Gisbergen is in the field.

Sonoma Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, July 12

Garage open



12:30 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 157.21 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 45; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high 83 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.