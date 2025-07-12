 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma

  
Published July 12, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Cup Series will begin its lone visit to California this year by turning laps Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

An hourlong practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 110-lap race.

The Xfinity race will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Defending winner Shane van Gisbergen is in the field.

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher has scored three consecutive top-five finishes at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, July 12

Garage open

  • 12:30 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 157.21 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 45; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high 83 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.