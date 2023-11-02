 Skip navigation
Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history
Shohei Ohtani
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller
nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_rahmdropouttweet_231102.jpg
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwtrdonehl_231102__445117.jpg
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
nbc_golf_gcpregame_wilsonint_231102.jpg
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf

Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history
Shohei Ohtani
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller
nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_rahmdropouttweet_231102.jpg
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwtrdonehl_231102__445117.jpg
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
nbc_golf_gcpregame_wilsonint_231102.jpg
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf

Mark Fineis joins ClubMX for 2024

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 2, 2023 05:00 PM

Mark Fineis, 18, will join ClubMX in 2024 to compete in the Monster Energy Supercross Futures program during the stadium season and graduate to the fulltime professional ranks when Pro Motocross begins in May.

“The opportunity to race for a team like ClubMX is something that I have always dreamed of,” Fineis said in a press release. “I have watched the way they operate over the years I have been training there and love the fact that I will be held accountable.”

Riding a GasGas in 2023, Fineis made four Futures starts with a best finish of second in the season finale at Salt Lake City. He has two motocross starts and scored a point in each of them with a 20th-place moto finish at Budds Creek, Maryland and Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Fineis has trained at ClubMX intermittently since 2016 and fulltime there since 2022 in order to take advantage of the program’s combination of supercross and motocross test tracks.

“Mark is one of those kids that we have always kept an eye on,” said Brandon Haas, team owner of ClubMX. “He was on a great program, and we would always support his obligations to help him become a very talented rider. When he became available, we knew he would be a perfect fit for our program to show racers moving from the amateur ranks to the professional ranks.”

Racing since the age of four and on dirt motorcycles since the age of nine, Fineis already has years of experience under his belt. After winning regional championships in the Midwest, the Indiana native joined KTM’s Orange Brigade program in 2019 as an 85cc rider. He remained there through the 2023 season and now makes his move to ClubMX on a Yamaha YZ250F.

During his rise through the ranks, Fineis scored multiple podiums in the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals.

