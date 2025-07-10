Spring Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The 2025 Pro Motocross season crests the halfway point with six rounds in the books and five remaining as the best dirt bike racers in the world head to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, for Round 24 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence threatens to run away from the competition with a Pro Motocross points lead greater than one full round, but the combined SMX landscape continues with twists and turns. The two riders who ended the Monster Energy Supercross at the top of the order have each struggled. Chase Sexton, who finished the Monster Energy Supercross at the top of the order, hurt his shoulder in the Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway but sat out until last week due to unspecified health issues. He returned last week to score an overall top-five.

Spring Creek Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Jett Lawrence dominance drags competition’s champ odds With Jett Lawrence the prohibitive favorite to win the championship, bettors willing to roll the dice on his ability to complete the season have a choice to make.

Jett scored his 21st victory last week and is now tied with Ken Roczen for seventh in premier class wins. If Jett sweeps the motos again this week, like he did at RedBud, he will tie Jeff Emig for ninth on that chart. Remarkably, Jett’s wins have come in just 44 motos; Emig took 116 races to achieve the same goal.

Supercross champion and current SMX leader Cooper Webb announced he will have minor surgery on his knee after twisting it at RedBud last week and will not return until the SMX Playoffs begin at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

How Sweep it is

The Martin family owns Spring Creek MX Park, and Jeremy Martin will conclude his career this week, riding a 250 one final time for Yamaha Star Racing. He will also serve as the Grand Marshal for the weekend.

As with RedBud, Spring Creek has shown a lot of diversity in the past six years, with unique winners each time. Of course, that didn’t affect Jett’s odds in Michigan, and there is no reason to believe Minnesota will be any different. Sexton won in 2024, Jett in 2023, Eli Tomac in 2022, Justin Barcia in 2021, Adam Cianciarulo in 2020, and Webb in 2019. All of those were 1-1 sweeps, with the exception of Barcia’s 2-1.

Additionally, the previous five overall wins, dating back to 2014, were also weekend sweeps.

As for the track, it has hosted races continuously since 1983, with the usual cast of characters leading the way. NBC analyst Ricky Carmichael leads the way with eight 450 wins. Eli Tomac’s three class victories top the active list and rank third overall, behind Minnesota native Ryan Dungey, who has four.

Hunter Lawrence finished second last week and now has nine runner-up overall finishes without a Nationals win. This is a strong venue for Jett’s brother with an average finish of 3.5, two moto wins, and six podium appearances in 12 races.

Tomac continues to threaten, but the real test of character will come this week as he struggles to overcome the mechanical issue at RedBud that dropped him from second to fourth in Motocross points.

250 Notes

Jo Shimoda became the third 250 class rider to win an overall last week after sweeping the weekend. Haiden Deegan had an uncharacteristically poor performance, struggling after a poor start in RedBud’s Moto 1 and crashing during the race.

Deegan rebounded to finish second in Moto 2, but his 14th-place finish in the first race combined for only fifth overall. He entered RedBud with more than a full round lead over the competition, but lost that distinction when Shimoda climbed back to within 38 after the perfect weekend. The trend could continue as Spring Creek is one of two venues at which Deegan hasn’t won. The other was, and remains, RedBud.

Garrett Marchbanks scored his sixth overall top-10 of the season at RedBud, but those results have not come easily. He passed 42 riders in Michigan to finish 10th and 12th in the motos. He has passed the most riders in the first six rounds, according to WeWentFast.com, at 118.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (6 wins, 6 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [10 moto wins]

Eli Tomac (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Hunter Lawrence (4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cooper Webb (5 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Valentin Guillod (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (4 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [8 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Mikkel Haarup (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (4 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10)

Jordon Smith (2 top-10s)

Max Vohland (1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Followed by Hunter Lawrence [2-2], Justin Cooper [5-3])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Dylan Ferrandis [5-3])

2022: Eli Tomac [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Jason Anderson [3-4])

2021: Justin Barcia [1-2] (Eli Tomac [3-4], Dylan Ferrandis [2-5])

2020: Adam Cianciarulo [1-1] (Blake Baggett [2-2], Justin Barcia [5-4])

250s

2024: Levi Kitchen [1-1] (Haiden Deegan [3-4], Casey Cochran [9-2])

2023: Hunter Lawrence [1-2] (Justin Cooper [4-1], Jo Shimoda [2-3])

2022: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [3-2], Hunter Lawrence [2-5])

2021: Jeremy Martin [1-1] (Michael Mosiman [3-2], Justin Cooper [2-3])

2020: Dylan Ferrandis [1-1] (Jeremy Martin [5-2], Alex Martin [4-4])

Motocross Previews

RedBud | Southwick | High Point | Thunder Valley | Hangtown | Fox Raceway

Supercross Previews

Salt Lake City | Denver | Pittsburgh | New Jersey | Philadelphia | Foxborough | Seattle | Birmingham | Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs

Julien Beaumer to sit out two rounds to heal from crash

Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver crash

Spring Creek Betting Guide

RedBud 450 results | 250 results

Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner

Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud

Jo Shimoda wins RedBud Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes

Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires

RedBud 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

