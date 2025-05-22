Fox Raceway Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The Pro Motocross series opens at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the fifth consecutive season with the 11th edition of an outdoor round on the track. This venue has both launched and finalized seasons, but one thing has remained the same during its recent history: the domination of the Lawrence brothers.

Jett Lawrence is undefeated in Pala in the 450 division. He swept the two motos in 2023 and 2024 to launch both seasons with a notable lead. Before that, he was the overall winner of five consecutive 250 divisional rounds, scoring seven moto wins and three second-place finishes in the process.

As soon as Jett moved up to the senior division, Hunter Lawrence took his place by finishing third in the first race and winning the second moto for the overall 250 win in 2023. In 2024, he was second to Jett with second and third-place results in the 450 class.

The last time someone other than Jett won a 450 race in Pala, Eli Tomac swept the 2022 event. He has another overall win in 2021 with results of second and first. The reigning Motocross champion, Chase Sexton, finished third behind the Lawrences last year, was second to Jett in 2023 and Tomac in the second race of 2022, and won the opener in 2022. These are riders to watch this week, even though Jett, Tomac, and Hunter are all returning from injury.

Jett and Tomac have never raced one another in Pro Motocross. It will be interesting to see if they renew their Supercross battle from one hour south of Pala when Tomac beat Jett in beast mode.

No one other than Jett and Sexton has won in the past two seasons. Sexton filled the gap when Jett was forced to the sidelines, winning 11 times while Jett was recovering from a thumb injury last year and an ACL injury during this 2025 season.

They are not the only riders to watch, however. Jorge Prado and Jason Anderson will also return to action in Pala, adding to the championship appeal. Between them, five riders returning from injury or illness represent 13 titles, including those won by Prado in MXGP, according to WeWentFast.com.

In addition to Prado’s 450 championships, he has a pair in the 250 class (2018 and 2019). If he stays healthy, it is difficult to imagine that he will not play the role of spoiler.

The only time a rider with a last name other than Lawrence won in the 250 division at Fox Raceway in the past five years was Haiden Deegan, who swept the motos in 2024.

Deegan could be challenged if Jo Shimoda picks up the pace in the second race. He has an average finish of 5.3 in Moto 1 versus 10.4 in Moto 2.

Supercross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Chase Sexton (7 wins, 12 podiums, 15 top-fives, 17 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 wins; 13 podiums, 16 top-fives, 17 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 16 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (4 podiums, 9 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 11 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (4 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

Mitchell Oldenburg (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (4 wins, 9 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 3 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (1 win, 6 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Garrett Marchbanks (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (3 top-10s)

Henry Miller (3 top-10s)

Enzo Lopes (3 top-10s)

Drew Adams (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Bryce Shelly (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Followed by Hunter Lawrence [2-3], Chase Sexton [4-2])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Dylan Ferrandis [3-3])

2022, Race 2: Eli Tomac [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Jason Anderson [4-3])

2022, Race 1: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Ken Roczen [2-2], Christian Craig [3-3])

2021, Race 2: Eli Tomac [2-1] (Dylan Ferrandis [1-2], Cooper Webb [4-3])

2021, Race 1: Dylan Ferrandis [1-3] (Ken Roczen [6-1], Aaron Plessinger [4-2])

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Levi Kitchen [2-2], Tom Vialle [4-3])

2023: Hunter Lawrence [3-1] (Haiden Deegan [6-2], RJ Hampshire [1-11])

2022, Race 2: Jett Lawrence [1-2] (Jo Shimoda [4-1], Justin Cooper [3-3])

2022, Race 1: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Hunter Lawrence [2-2], Jo Shimoda [4-3])

2021, Race 2: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Michael Mosiman [2-4], Justin Cooper [4-2])

2021, Race 1: Jett Lawrence [2-1] (Jeremy Martin [1-2], Justin Cooper [5-3])

