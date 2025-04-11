Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will host its second race since 1980 this Saturday with a daytime start at Lincoln Financial Field. Last year marked a successful return in the market with Jett Lawrence winning in the 450 division and the UK’s Max Anstie winning in 250s. Both riders are injured this year, so fans are guaranteed to see a new Philly winner.

For that matter, the way things have gone this year with 18 winners in the combined classes and with weather potentially playing a factor again after last week’s muddy race in Foxborough, Massachusetts, there could be new season winners as well.

That is more than mere hyperbole. Last week’s winners in Foxborough were fresh faces in regard to standing on the top of the podium. The 450 victor, Aaron Plessinger, won only his second class race. In the 250s, Chance Hymas won his first race and there are still some riders who could make some noise. If Saturday is affected by rain, Justin Barcia is a solid choice to become the eighth 450 winner. If the race is dry, Justin Cooper has come close on a number of occasions this year.

In the 250 class, this is the second East / West Showdown of 2025 and riders like Tom Vialle, Michael Mosiman, and Austin Forkner are still winless. A brief look at last week’s top-five with Cullin Park and Gage Linville earning podiums says all that needs be said about how muddy conditions create opportunities. In fact, all three podium finishers in the 250 division earned their first last week. Justin Rodbell earned his first top-five with Lance Kobusch, Jack Chambers, and Mark Fineis getting their first top-10s.

This will be the 63rd Showdown since 1985 and the West holds the advantage with 34 winners to the East’s 28.

Five rounds remain and the 2025 season has already witnessed the most winners in a season. Through 12 rounds, 11 250 winners have been crowned. The Western points’ leader Haiden Deegan is the only rider with multiple wins. In the 450 class, Cooper Webb (four) and Chase Sexton (three) have multiple wins while five other have one victory each. Partly this is because Lawrence and Eli Tomac have been sidelined by injury, but it also speaks to the egalitarian nature of the season.

Seven winners 450 in a season has happened only twice before. If the series achieves an eighth winner, it will be only the second time and the first instance since 1985.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (4 wins; 9 podiums, 11 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (3 wins, 7 podiums, 10 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 6 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-five, 10 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (3 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cole Davies (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Previous Philadelphia Winners

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence (Followed by Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson)

250s

2024: Max Anstie (Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan)

