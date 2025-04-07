Eli Tomac on May 2025 return: ‘Goal as of now is MX Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX’

Eli Tomac is back on his bike, practicing for a return to the SuperMotocross League in May.

“Back at it,” Tomac posted on social media. “Goal as of now is [Pro Motocross] Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX, but we’ll see where the next couple of weeks take us.”

Tomac’s current timeline is only slightly altered from what he expected in February when he told Swap Moto Live’s Donn Maeda that he had “a realistic chance to come back for the last few Supercross (races).”

Tomac won Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross season this spring in San Diego, extending his winning streak to 11 consecutive years. In the first four rounds of 2025, he scored three top-fives and a seventh-place finish.

Just when a path to the championship seemed to open up one week after Jett Lawrence retired from the season with a knee injury in Glendale, Arizona, Tomac suffered a freak accident in Tampa, Florida, when his leg got pinned beneath a foot peg as he landed off a jump during qualification.

Even with the broken fibula, Tomac completed the evening program and finished 17th.

If Tomac can make it back before the end of the Supercross season finale, that race will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 10, 2025. The Pro Motocross season kicks off two weeks later at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 24.

To his credit, Tomac has four Pro Motocross championships (2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022). He is still seeking his first SuperMotocross World Championship. To advance directly into the playoffs, Tomac must finish in the top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross points. Even after missing seven rounds, Tomac is 15th in the standings with a 41-point gap over 21st.

