What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 12 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:

450s

Aaron Plessinger — Winner, 450s: “When I got off to the start, I had Cooper [Webb] to the right of me and [Justin Cooper] in front of me; when they slowed down over here to go through the ruts I just stood up on the pegs, and just leaned back and pinned it. As soon as I got in the lead I knew I had to just ‘go’ and stay up, but I knew Shane was right there… It’s crazy. With how the season started I would have, man, I was sitting in California [during the early rounds] not two months ago and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t know what’s going on [with poor results].’ But I’ve just got to give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, they never stopped believing in me. I’m kinda getting emotional, but it was a tough start to the season, and for these guys to stick behind me and not stop believing in me, that’s a lot for me to ask for. So, hat’s off to them.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 2nd, 450s: “Praise the Lord. We’re back up here again. This week was a really good week mentally… and tonight was all about opportunity. I was on the line and I was praying, ‘God, just give me traction.’ That’s all I want on the grate, and I got a good start, leaned back, and started shifting. I almost lost it in the first corner… I want to keep this progression going… This is the first time in the 450 class where my whole program has been in unison, and that’s what I’m really excited about, so we’ll keep at it.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 3rd, 450s: “In these kinds of conditions you don’t know what can happen. It’s so stressful when you’re leading the championship. You’re hoping your motorcycle makes it first of all, and then just getting into the Main you’re like, ‘All right I can breathe a little bit.’ These are bummer conditions. Nobody truly, I don’t think, wants to race in this unless you’re [Aaron Plessinger], maybe…. [Early on] I had a great pace… then I get excited, and I fall. So, I get up, and you kind of go into panic mode, and then you fall again. So, I fell twice and finally was like, ‘All right, I’m going to just calm down, I’ll take the points loss, but let’s minimize the points, let’s at least get as far up as we can.’ And that’s what happened. I shut my brain off and it’s crazy what happens. You start sending it, you start finding a flow. I don’t know what happened the last lap, I just jumped all the jumps, like my buddy says. It was cool. I’m stoked to be up here on the podium again.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 4th, 450s: “Anything is possible with these conditions. My ankle has just gotten [worse]. I hurt it as I hurt my shoulder [15 days ago], but wasn’t paying attention to it. But as I kept putting my foot down, it would twist my toe out and I kept hurting it more and more… In practice today I caught it again and it was the worst I’ve hit it. So, I wasn’t even, honestly, going to race because it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse…. I ended up coming out here and giving it a whirl… Ended up fourth on the night, so I couldn’t be more stoked with how the night went. I’m glad I went out here [and raced]. This was a brutal race, it really was.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 5th, 450s: “Wet one that 🤣. P5. See ya in Philly 👍🏻.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 6th, 450s: “That was gnarly 🤯.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 7th, 450s: “Had an absolute blast in the mud, bike ran great with no issues. Season best 7th, definitely had speed to finish better but happy with the result after a pit stop and a couple crashes. Looking forward to another one in Philly!”

Colt Nichols — Finished 8th, 450s: “Really tried to embrace the conditions Saturday even with it pissing rain all day but I can genuinely say I enjoyed it. 🤠 Rode it in to my best finish of the year with an 8th, been a tough season but the team and I have kept on pushing and the last two weekends have been great steps.”

Logan Leitzel — Finished 9th, 450s: “P9 last night against the best in the world. Hometown race next weekend in Philly let’s have fun 🤙🏻💪.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 11th, 450s: “It was crazy conditions today. I was able to holeshot the main and then led for a lap or two. Then I made a mistake in the rhythm before the finish and had to make a U-turn to the rhythm prior, so that added about 20 seconds to my lap time and put me back to seventh. I had another off-track excursion that they said I gained time doing, which docked me to 11th. On to the next one!”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 13th, 450s: “That was fun… looking for a shampoo sponsor! Any takers!!?😂.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 15th, 450s: “Ghost ride the whip😅 [Click to see the Instagram video]. This was crash #2 for me in the main event, had no idea what happened and obviously tough to stay straight. After the race, Shane apologized and told me it was him that smashed into me… and I was like nooo way dude that was you!?! He deserves every bit of that podium and I’m happy I didn’t fully ruin it for him😂.”

Christian Craig — Finished 17th, 450s: “It was a crazy night in Foxborough. It was full survival mode in the mud, and unfortunately had too many mistakes and tip-overs. We’ll move on to Philadelphia.”

Grant Harlan — Finished 18th, 450s: “We gave it all we had! Not a big mud guy so I’m pretty happy to score some points in probably the worst mudder I’ve ever raced 😂. Spent about 3 minutes of the main event looking at my bike stuck upside down in the mud which is a bummer but we get to try again next weekend!”

250s

Chance Hymas — Winner, 250s: “This means so much to me. We’ve been working our butts off to get here. I took a step back this week and just tried to appreciate where I’m at. I wasn’t even planning on racing [the season-opener in] Tampa, with my knee [injury]. And just to be in this position – I know these are completely different circumstances, but you know, to finish first you’ve got to finish, first. I’m so excited to have the team behind me; they’ve been working their butts off and they’ve been believing in me since Day 1. I can’t thank those guys enough.”

Cullin Park — Finished 2nd, 250s: “I’ll tell you what, I was getting a little too excited there with two laps to go. Something about Foxborough and just ripping some good starts. I nailed the start and [trainer] Heath Harrison [had] told me, ‘You get a start, you ride a good first few laps, and you’ve got a podium,’ and honestly I kind of half believed him. And then I ripped a start and I said [to myself], ‘I’ve got this. I’m in the hunt tonight.’ I just stuck to my laps… My mechanic, with two laps to go, [signaled] ‘Just bring it home.’ Those were probably the two slowest laps I’ve ever done in my career, and they got the job done.”

Gage Linville — Finished 3rd, 250s: “I’m pretty speechless right now. I don’t even have words. As a kid you always dream for this moment and for it to come true is just unreal. I’m just really speechless right now.”

Justin Rodbell — Finished 4th, 250s: “I borrowed this bike from my boy Mason Kerr, so without him this wouldn’t be possible. I rode it one day, Monday, and I got P4 [tonight]. That’s kind of insane. I worked [my HVAC job] Tuesday and Thursday, rode a little more on Wednesday. You probably wouldn’t believe my schedule and what I do, but we have fun and I love it.”

Daxton Bennick — Finished 5th, 250s: “Wow! I’ve never really raced anything like that. I feel like it could have gone either way, but I’m happy to get out of there with fifth. You can’t really prepare for anything like that. We had fun, and we’re ready for the next one.”

Lance Kobusch — Finished 6th, 250s: “What a night!!! ... Qualified P3 in group A practice and was super pumped! Heat race: I got a pretty sick start and went from 5th to 2nd and made a couple mistakes went down but salvaged P5 with the fastest lap of the race!! Main: Man what a crazy track just tried to keep it on two wheels have fun. Super happy to bring home P6 ready for more.”

Mark Fineis — Finished 8th, 250s: “What a weekend!! New day, new team. Started the day off with qualifying P1. B practice definitely helped as track deteriorated. I then went on to get 4th in my heat taking me straight into the main. The start of the main was total chaos. I had zero visibility and somehow came out 5th. As I was passing for 3rd over a double, the mud was so deep the bike just stuck and over the bars I went. I got up quick and only lost a couple spots. Later the same lap I went off track and as I was coming back on I tipped over. I struggled to get the bike started and lost 30-40 secs. At that point I was 19th and pissed. I put my head down and went to work. I ended up 8th. The entire day was all personal best finishes. I’m so thankful to have such a hard working team behind me especially in the gnarly mud conditions we were in. Ready for Philly!”

Seth Hammaker — Finished 9th, 250s: “Overall, today went pretty well. It started off with some changes–they cut all the practices, so we only had one 10-minute qualifying session. I ended up P1, but I got docked for jumping on a red cross flag, which dropped me to fifth in the A group and 17th overall. I just took what the session gave me and did my best. In the heat race, I got off to a solid start, had one fall but managed to recover and finished second. The main event started out great for me. RJ [Hampshire] came from the outside, washed his front end, and I ended up hitting his bike and went flying. That was pretty unfortunate, but I got back up and worked my way through the field. I went down again in the race and had some trouble getting my bike back up, but I kept pushing and stayed on two wheels. In the end, I finished P9. So overall, not a bad day. We’re tied for the points lead, and that’s really exciting. I’m stoked about it.”

RJ Hampshire — Finished 14th, 250s: “Crazy night of racing! First turn did not go to plan and sadly not the first time that has happened 🤷🏻‍♂️. Thank you to my team and [Husqvarna Motorcycles USA], impressive. I was able to finish after all I put my bike through in that main! On a night that could have been a disaster, we find ourself in a much better spot than we were before the weekend. That’s why we race 🙌🏼.”

Dayton Briggs — Finished 17th, 250s: “PRO DEBUT. Starting with P2 in qualifying. [Third] in the heat race putting it straight into the main. Pulled the holeshot in the main event and lead a couple of laps!! WOW WHAT DO I EVEN SAY. I am so proud of myself with everything I have been through and I never gave up. I want to give a massive thanks to my parents for sticking with me.”

Maximus Vohland — Finished 18th, 250s: “Good progress with the heat win. Felt good all day. Missed the start in the main and then crashed a couple of times. Looking forward to the next rounds.”

Nate Thrasher — Finished 19th, 250s: “Not much to say about the night. It was pretty brutal out there. We did what we could and kept fighting. We’ll put this one behind us and move on to Philly.”

Tom Vialle — Finished 22nd, 250s: “Well, I went from winning my heat race to ending up 22nd in the main event😅. I was P5 until two laps to go but i got stuck in the mud for a while… what a bummer but we will bounce back!”

