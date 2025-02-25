What riders said after Arlington Supercross: ‘It was a crazy, hectic day’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

450s

Cooper Webb — Winner, 450s: “It was an awesome weekend in Dallas! It was a crazy, hectic day, but Triple Crowns are always up and down. The first one didn’t go my way, but the last two were incredible. Getting those two wins and that chaotic last lap that put me in the position to win the overall was insane. I wasn’t expecting to win the overall, so I’m super pumped. It’s crazy. This has been an amazing venue for me, and we hope to keep the ball rolling.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 2nd, 450s: “What a battle! First off, plain and simple, I’m not fast enough. I need to find a couple of tenths [of a second]. I messed up the [Race 2] start, which really hurt me for the overall. Towards the end [of Race 3] I was leading, Chase was a little bit faster, Cooper was a little bit faster. … There was just a lot of madness going on, but in the end, it’s still fun to be in the battle. With these three [Triple Crown] races, a lot of things can happen and I’ll take a second place. I’m losing a few points but at the same time we’ve been on the podium so much. I’m just going to keep doing the same thing as I have been. I’ll go back home, work on a bit of speed. … and I’m just going to keep chipping away and see where it takes me.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 3rd, 450s: “There’s not much to say. It’s pretty embarrassing: stalling it, going down, losing the overall. It’s just not going to cut it. We’ve got a lot of work to do, go work on the bike and myself, and come back for Daytona.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 4th, 450s: “It was a really good day. I qualified second and going into the third race, I was tied for the overall lead. I was trying to execute the start again and didn’t. I came out around eighth and made a few passes, but those guys up front are going really fast. I got up to fifth and was battling with Justin [Barcia]. He got me, and I ended up sixth in the last one. That put me fourth overall and one point off the podium. So it’s bittersweet, but we’ve got to take the positives away from it. I look forward to a really good track for me next weekend in Daytona.”

Justin Hill — Finished 5th, 450s: “Thanks Dallas, TX. … It’s always a good time. Showing appreciation for our Service Men & Women in the heart of America, just like it should be! Had a pretty good day. Qualified P1 had some good battles and ended 5th overall. …. Huge thanks to my people 👇🏻.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 6th, 450s: “Well that felt good! Had the need for some speed this weekend. Shame about the second race but other than that we were back in the mix 😎 LETS GO DAYTONA 🏝️.”

Malcom Stewart — Finished 9th, 450s: “P9. Tough night for us. Riding good just kept finding ourself on the ground, Texas dirt hits different! Good news we going to Daytona!!!! 🙌🏿😎.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 11th, 450s: “Overall, my day had its ups and downs. Practice went pretty well—I was feeling decent on the track and ended up qualifying fourth, which put me in a good spot heading into the night show. In the first race, I was running inside the Top 5 early on, but I went down in the sand section and had to remount, which set me back to 12th by the finish. In the second race, I got another solid start and was battling in the Top 5, but I tangled with another rider and went down again, which was frustrating. I had to fight my way back but could only manage 17th. Going into the final race, I just wanted to put in a clean ride and finish strong. I got a great start, made some quick passes, and worked my way into second while trying to stay out of the chaos around me. It felt good to end the night on a high note, but overall, I know I have more in me, and I’m looking to put it all together next time.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 12th, 450s: “10-11-13 for 12th overall at the home race🤠. Haven’t been getting much riding in during the week due to being sick and the crappy weather, but felt amazing on the track this last weekend! Loving my @betausa bike, and the whole team has been amazing❤️.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 13th, 450s: “Good steps made this weekend in Dallas! Made some really productive changes today and felt good to keep chipping away at the gap. This is the first weekend where I’ve actually been competitive and that felt good. Definitely got tired in the third main and hopefully can finally get some good time under my belt as I’ve been sick for the last 3 weeks.”

Jerry Robin — Finished 14th, 450s: “14th (overall) at the triple crown👑. Felt good all day on the track. I was fast enough to reel those guys in around the 10-13 position range but couldn’t make a pass. Everyone is riding so good in this class it’s actually insane how many perfect laps you have to put in to be up near that group of guys. Just need to keep stacking points💪🏻.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 15th, 450s: “My first ever supercross was at AT&T stadium in 2015 and here we are 10 years later. Loved seeing all my family and friends along with some familiar faces. I was finally in a better spot main 3 but I snapped my clutch lever off when I crashed in the whoops and was unable to finish but I’m all good and lots of positives to take away from the day. Wish I would’ve had a better performance for the hometown crowd but that’s how it goes sometimes. Onto Daytona we go now 🤠.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 17th, 450s: “Bit of a rough day in Arlington but we made it through and it’s on to Daytona.”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 20th, 450s: “Triple crown in Dallas didn’t go to plan. But not for lack of trying. Felt good but found myself on the ground in races 2&3 unlike my normal self. Just (a) couple (of) mistakes but that last one sent me flying out of the whoops and the bike on top of me for a while. I’m sore but all good. Bummed in the result but happy with my riding and effort. ... Side note: officially moved to 8th all time premier class starts ahead of my childhood hero Jeremy McGrath and tied for most premier class LCQ wins 🤷🏼‍♂️👍🏼.”

Grant Harlan — Finished 21st, 450s: “Another main in the books! Made it tough on myself having to go to the LCQ but got it done. Main event 1 I put myself in a good position to learn the pace a bit and made a stupid mistake taking a good digger into a berm. I was able to race the next two mains but definitely lost the intensity I needed to get a better result. Looking forward to my favorite race next weekend 🏁🌴.”

Scott Meshey — Finished 22nd, 450s: “WE ARE SO BACK🔥. First Triple Crown main event and first main event in 3 years! What’s crazy is, last year at the same race, the same bike I just raced failed sound and I didn’t make the night show because of that.”

250s

Haiden Deegan — Winner, 250s: “It was a good night. Qualifying was pretty solid, and then in the first and second moto, I had to fight through the pack, but we were able to get the win, so that was cool. Then in the third main, we ended up getting second. It was a solid night with first overall and leaving with the red plate and a pretty good points gap, so I’m happy about it.”

Coty Schock — Finished 2nd, 250s: “We’re broadcast as a big team, but we do a lot with a little. It’s a little shop based out of South Carolina. We put in the work and it’s cool to finally put it up on the box for these guys. Thanks to the whole team… I’m not going to say I was a nobody growing up, but I wasn’t that guy and I am now. It’s surreal and yeah, we did it.”

Michael Mosiman — Finished 3rd, 450s: “It was an awesome night here in Dallas. I haven’t had the best experiences here at this facility, so it was good to have a positive experience at Jerry’s house. I had some family here, so I wanted to put on a show and did just that. I got great starts all night, and that definitely made the difference. I felt good. I felt strong. I like the Triple Crown format. I think it suits me well. I’m definitely looking forward to the next race.”

Jo Shimoda — Finished 4th, 450s: “Much better weekend than last three, can’t wait to get back to 100% and ride like my self again ! Thank you to all the team members and supporters out there🙏🏻.”

Garrett Marchbanks — Finished 5th, 450s: “The day started solid, but I struggled in qualifying. In Race 1, a bad start put me toward the back, but I worked up to seventh after finally hitting a key rhythm. Race 2 was much better–I ran P2 for most of the race but made a few mistakes, finishing third for my first triple crown podium in a while. Race 3 was solid but tough. The top five guys were pushing hard, and the track got more technical and one-lined. I managed to finish P5 overall. We’re making progress, and the bike felt great.”

Cole Davies — Finished 7th, 450s: “It was a tough night for me in Dallas. I qualified first and came into the night really confident. I didn’t get off to a great start in the first main and struggled to get through the pack. In the second main, I got a really good start but got hit by another rider in the first turn and went down. I made my way through the pack, but then crashed again and really struggled and was pretty banged up. In the final main, I knew I had to reset. I had the 17th gate pick, which put me on the very outside gate, but I was able to make it work and came out third and made a couple of passes to get into the lead. That last race was a good bounce-back for me. I’ll be back stronger at Indy.”

Enzo Lopes — Finished 8th, 450s: “p8 in Texas 😵 💫. Shave is sweet but it ain’t soft. ... We keep going 🫶🏻 / P8 in Arlington. ... OK night. ... Back to work.”

Lux Turner — Finished 9th, 450s: “Military appreciation weekend in Arlington 🪖. | 8-7-9 for P9 O/A | Man that was a good learning night for me, three good starts and gave it my all. Going to keep building and getting more used to being up front so I can stay up front.”

Jett Reynolds — Finished 10th, 450s: “P10 overall in Texas 📈. Good weekend for the team.”

Dylan Walsh — Finished 12th, 450s: “Texas triple crown ✔️. P12 overall with 10-12-15. Shame about the last race just got caught up in some first lap chaos but happy to continue to make steps in the right direction.”

Cole Thompson — Finished 13th, 450s: “Arlington SX was another tough one to get through. Starting to feel better physically but not fully back up to speed yet. Bike & gear looked awesome for military appreciation.”

Parker Ross — Finished 14th, 450s: “Triple crowns are tough 😂. Got in through the LCQ. Came through the pack in Moto 1 with a good push in the beginning and ending in 12th. Second moto had a better gate pick, I got a better start and was around top 5 and had a rookie mistake with a goofy crash after the sand. Also crashing 2 more times in moto 2. Third and final moto was better with a 13th place start and pushing my way to 10th.”

Gavin Towers — Finished 17th, 450s: “First full triple crown complete. Wow they aren’t easy. Struggled a lot most of the day. Was not able to ride all but 1 day leading into the weekend due to the crash in Glendale. From there we hopped on the struggle bus to say the least. With that being said there were definitely some positives to take away from this weekend. P11 in main 2 was awesome. I was able to actually ride more like myself. Going to use the next two weeks to build and get ready for Indy!”

TJ Albright — Finished 19th, 450s: “Rough night in Arlington, rode well at times just mistakes led me to being on the ground 2 of 3 mains. Thank you everyone, we will back where we belong.”

Anton Nordstrom — Finished 21st, 450s: “First main event✅. First SX point✅. Was definitely overwhelmed when I went to the track for the first two mains yesterday and rode horrible😂. But got myself together for the last one and actually raced. With only one day on the bike before this [proves] how good platform (Race Tech Inc.) and (Dream Chasers Racing MX) put together for me💪. Now we recharge and put more hours on the bike so I can do better results in the mains🦅.”

Jordon Smith — Finished 22nd, 450s: “What a bummer. Can be doing everything right and still things happen in this sport that you just don’t know why. I’m beat up but I’ll be back! I’m currently still in the hospital. I have 4 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a small laceration in my spleen. They’re monitoring me for a little longer and should be headed home in the morning. Thanks for all the support from the fans and from my family and team. We will come back stronger.”

