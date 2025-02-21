 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR Xfinity: RAPTOR King of Tough 250
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
Track and Field: USATF Indoor Championships
2025 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen broadcast schedule

Top Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR Xfinity: RAPTOR King of Tough 250
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
Track and Field: USATF Indoor Championships
2025 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen broadcast schedule

Top Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eli Tomac may return before 2025 Supercross ends

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 21, 2025 01:26 PM

Eli Tomac would like to return to racing before the end of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season, according to Swap Moto Live’s Donn Maeda.

“At this point, I’m fixed and on my way to being better,” Tomac said told Maeda. “But what a crazy scenario and situation again with this injury itself. These ones where you don’t crash and hurt yourself, oh, it’s frustrating.”

SX 2025 Rd 05 Eli Tomac looking over his shoulder.JPG
Eli Tomac out of Supercross with broken leg suffered in Tampa
Eli Tomac: “Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Tomac had surgery after Tampa to have a plate affixed to his broken fibula. Doctors told Tomac his recovery period will be six weeks.

“I have a realistic chance to come back for the last few Supercross (races),” Tomac continued. “If things go the way I think they will go, I don’t think there’s any question that I couldn’t make the final few races.”

Tomac wants to get his rhythm back before the outdoor season begins in order to make a legitimate run at winning a championship in what he has said will be his final fulltime season.

If Tomac can return before the stadium series ends, the penultimate Supercross race will be held in his hometown in Denver, Colorado. That would provide some symmetry as Tomac’s broken leg is on the same side as his ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in Denver in 2023.

More SuperMotocross News

Arlington Supercross fantasy racing
Arlington betting odds, predictions
How to Watch Supercross in Arlington
Arlington Supercross Preview
What riders said after Detroit
Tampa 450 results | 250E Results
Cooper Webb wins Detroit
Hunter Lawrence (shoulder) out for SX season
Eli Tomac breaks leg in Tampa
What riders said after Tampa