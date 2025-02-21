Eli Tomac may return before 2025 Supercross ends

Eli Tomac would like to return to racing before the end of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season, according to Swap Moto Live’s Donn Maeda.

“At this point, I’m fixed and on my way to being better,” Tomac said told Maeda. “But what a crazy scenario and situation again with this injury itself. These ones where you don’t crash and hurt yourself, oh, it’s frustrating.”

Tomac had surgery after Tampa to have a plate affixed to his broken fibula. Doctors told Tomac his recovery period will be six weeks.

“I have a realistic chance to come back for the last few Supercross (races),” Tomac continued. “If things go the way I think they will go, I don’t think there’s any question that I couldn’t make the final few races.”

Tomac wants to get his rhythm back before the outdoor season begins in order to make a legitimate run at winning a championship in what he has said will be his final fulltime season.

If Tomac can return before the stadium series ends, the penultimate Supercross race will be held in his hometown in Denver, Colorado. That would provide some symmetry as Tomac’s broken leg is on the same side as his ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in Denver in 2023.

