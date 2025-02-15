Cooper Webb wins Detroit, Chase Sexton overcomes mistake to retain a share of the red plate
Cooper Webb shares the red plate with Chase Sexton after the Detroit win.
Cooper Webb stalked Ken Roczen for the duration of the 450 main at Ford Field in Detroit and took the lead as time ran off the clock to win his first race of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. Webb finished second in the two previous races.
“It’s hard to say (when you have the win wrapped up) when you’re racing,” Webb told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I really like where I was on Lap 3, when I got around Aaron (Plessinger). With Kenny, I knew he was riding well and had a good pace. He rode strong. He felt the pressure but rode well the whole event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines.”
Roczen led most of the race but was held up by a lapped rider near the end of the feature.
It was a battle of tenths of seconds, and the little pace lost by Roczen when he attempted to get through traffic allowed Webb to pounce.
“Honestly, it was a really fun race,” Roczen told Jason Thomas. “I was really pumped on my start. I kept my cool the whole time, even when (Webb) was running behind me. I was really happy with that; I didn’t let anything faze me.”
The race was marked not only by what was but what might have been. Chase Sexton mistimed his jump out of the gate and got hung up, losing significant ground in the process. To make matters worse, Sexton crashed on Lap 1 and was a distant 22nd when the field came back around.
“It wasn’t a win, but those are the ones that stick with you,” Sexton said later in the news conference. “I did the best I could.”
There are few riders better at overcoming mistakes than Sexton, and he charged through the field to land third and retain a piece of the red plate. He and Webb are tied at the top of the points.
“After I hit the gate and I was last, I (decided) I was going to make the most of it,” Sexton said. “I ran into another rider and went down, so I was dead last, and I was like, ‘well, it’s time to send it.”
Malcolm Stewart backed up last week’s dramatic win in Tampa with a fourth-place finish in Detroit.
Justin Cooper rounded out the top five after Jason Anderson crashed on the last lap.
In the 250 division, Max Anstie had a massive lead erased by a red flag for a crash involving Cameron McAdoo, setting up a two-lap shootout between Anstie and Levi Kitchen.
Kitchen prevailed to become the sixth unique winner in six rounds of 250 competition.
“That was a crazy race,” Kitchen said from the top of the box. “Just the emotions from going and then having to stop. Max, he ran so good at the beginning of that main event and pulled away from me pretty big, and then the red flag came out. And I’m, ‘alright it’s time to reset and I can capitalize on this.’ ”
Anstie retained the red plate by nine points over Kitchen, who jumped seven spots up the standings into second.
“The red flag threw a bit of a spanner into the plan there,” Anstie said. “I was in a tough spot because I knew Levi was fast and the track was quite open. There were a lot of places to send it.”
RJ Hampshire rebounded from last week’s setback when he got hung up on a Tampa Tuff Blox and lost a lap in the process. He finished third in Detroit to recoup points.
“I fully believe in myself,” Hampshire said. “I’ll get stronger each week now. We needed a podium so bad after last week. There was no one that pulled a worse card than me last week.”
Fourth-place Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.
In the head-to-head battle between the 250 East and West divisional champions, Vialle is third with an 11-point cushion over Hampshire.
Round 6 got underway without three of the Monster Energy Supercross series superstars as Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Hunter Lawrence fell to injury in the past two weeks. That means the remainder of the field is hungrier than ever to step up and take on the mantle of the 2025 leader.
It’s snowing in Detroit, but that won’t make any difference to the riders. Ford Field is nice and toasty indoors.
Chase Sexton gets stuck in the gate after mistiming his start. He’ll be last on Lap 1 after striking another rider and falling.
Up front, Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen battled.
Cooper Webb did not get a particularly strong start, but he surged in the next two laps and settled into second. Sexton moved up to 12th, but is positioned to lose significant points.
Jason Anderson took over the final podium position on Lap 5, pushing Plessinger back to fourth.
Sexton cracked the top 10 on Lap 7; he’s ninth.
On Lap 11, Malcolm Stewart passed Plessinger for fourth. Justin Cooper came along with him and pushed the Cowboy back to sixth.
Sexton moved into sixth on lap 13; Cooper was the next rider in his sights.
Despite a tendency to make mistakes, no one claws back better than Sexton. He’s in the top five on Lap 16.
Sexton passed Stewart for fourth. He needed to erase a four-second gap to get Anderson and the podium.
The lapped rider, Justin Starling, slowed Roczen and allowed Webb to close the distance.
Meanwhile, Sexton caught Anderson.
With time running off the clock, Webb took the lead in a bowl turn.
Webb scored his first win of the season on the heels of back-to-back second-place finishes.
Roczen was eight-tenths of a second back in the runner-up position.
Remarkably, Sexton wound up third.
Fourth-place Stewart and Cooper rounded out the top five.
Max Anstie earned the holeshot with Levi Kitchen on his back wheel.
Seth Hammaker was battling a bout of food poisoning. He hovered around 10th in the opening laps.
Carson Mumford was fast early but got passed by RJ Hampshire on Lap 3.
With 10 minutes on the clock, Cameron McAdoo went down briefly. He cannot afford to hit the ground hard with his torn ACL. He’s seventh on Lap 7.
Tom Vialle slipped around Mumford to settle into fourth position behind Hampshire.
On Lap 9, Nate Thrasher took the final spot in the top five.
Hampshire nearly spun; Vialle moved into third on Lap 12.
With two minutes on the clock, Anstie built a 7.7-second lead over Kitchen. Hampshire moved back around Vialle for third.
McAdoo crashed hard with a minute and a half on the clock. He was slow to rise.
The red flag waved with seven seconds on the clock.
McAdoo staggers to the medical cart with a neck brace. He was limping, which could indicate a knee strain.
Anstie got a good start, but Kitchen is back in contention after Anstie’s big lead was erased.
Kitchen tool the lead on the penultimate lap with Hampshire in tow.
Kitchen stretches the advantage to 1.951 seconds at the checkers over Anstie.
Hampshire took the final podium spot.
Fourth-place Vialle and Thrasher rounded out the top five.
Grant Harlan gets a strong start and held on for the victory. This will be Harlan’s first feature of 2025.
Mitchell Harrison stayed out of trouble to finish second.
Kevin Moranz and Justin Starling will also race in this afternoon’s feature.
This is Moranz’s fourth feature in six rounds.
Austin Forkner spun his tire on the heat start. Now he has to finish among the top four in the LCQ.
Forkner went to the inside to take the early lead but he could not shake Lance Kobusch. They make contact, racing for the lead, and Kobusch crashes.
Maximus Vohland is also in this race, and he slotted into second on Lap 2.
Forkner and Vohland advanced.
Trevor Colip in fourth and Mark Fineis also advanced to the feature.
Cowboy up: Aaron Plessinger takes the lead early, but Chase Sexton takes the spot away on Lap 1.
Third-place Malcolm Stewart and Cooper Webb were also in the mix.
Justin Barcia rounded out the top five on Lap 3.
Plessinger stumbled on Lap 6. Webb and Stewart climbed up a spot and sent Plessinger to fourth.
Sexton won the heat by 4.4 seconds over Stewart.
Webb settled for third.
Fourth-place Plessinger and Barcia held onto their spots.
Joey Savatgy overcame a qualification crash to finish sixth.
Shane McElrath (seventh), Colt Nichols (eighth), and Anthony Rodriguez (ninth) went directly to the feature.
Dylan Ferrandis missed last week after a training injury, but he’s here this week and led early.
Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen got around Ferrandis on Lap 1.
The top three were stable as time ran off the clock, but Justin Cooper was looking to get into a podium position.
Anderson held Roczen at bay.
Cooper took the spot on the final lap, and sent Ferrandis back to fourth.
Justin Hill rounded out the top five.
Benny Bloss (sixth), Mitchell Oldenburg (seventh), Kyle Chisholm (eighth), and Jerry Robin (ninth) advanced directly into the main.
Max Anstie picked up where he left off by leading Levi Kitchen early.
Kitchen surged during Lap 1 and rode Anstie wide to take the lead.
RJ Hampshire almost threw his race away. He briefly fell out of the top five before climbing to fourth behind Carson Mumford on Lap 3.
Maximus Vohland was in a transfer position, but something was wrong with his bike. He falls to the back.
Kitchen held onto the victory over Anstie.
In the closing laps, Hampshire moved up to third.
Mumford finished fourth with Cullin Park rounding out the top five.
Henry Miller (sixth), Gage Linville (seventh), Hardy Munoz (eighth), and Izaih Clark (ninth) also advanced directly to the main.
Heat 1 for the 250 division begins in cloudy conditions after the pyrotechnics of the opening ceremonies.
Nate Thrasher got a good start and leads early.
On the other side of the coin, Austin Forkner had a bad start and then crashed with Crockett Myers as he tried to overcome an early trip to the ground.
Cameron McAdoo wasn’t letting his torn ACL slow him as he got around teammate Seth Hammaker for second.
Riding in the top five, Tom Vialle went down with two minutes on the clock.
Thrasher holds on for the victory, but Chance Hymas got around the Kawasaki teammates.
McAdoo crashed on the last lap and allowed Hammaker to get around him. McAdoo finished fourth.
Vialle recovered from his crash to finish fifth.
Lorenzo Locurcio (sixth), Jack Chambers (seventh), Preston Boespflug (eighth), and Ayden Shive (ninth) also advanced directly to the main.
Forkner came up one spot short and will have to race in the LCQ.
Chase Sexton posted a time of 47.353 and will have the best gate pick. Sexton swept qualification with the fastest lap in Q1 as well.
“I’m always motivated, but there is a little more pep in my step today, trying to right the wrong from last weekend,” Sexton said afterward. “Obviously made a mistake and we can’t change that. Focus on the future.”
Ken Roczen (47.669) and Cooper Webb (47.864) will keep him honest during the feature.
Fourth-place Justin Cooper (48.126) and Jason Anderson (48.433) rounded out the top five.
Last week’s winner, Malcolm Stewart (48.489), was just outside that mark.
Benny Bloss (12th-best at 49.248) and Joey Savatgy (seventh, 48.510) overcame their Qualification 1 crashes and lined up for this session.
With four minutes on the clock, Levi Kitchen became the first 250 rider to crack the 49-second mark with a lap of 48.363.
One lap later, he was joined by teammate Seth Hammaker (48.380).
The sand section is going to be treacherous. Trevor Colip went down there in this session.
Kitchen and Hammaker’s time stood up through the end of the session.
Last week’s winner, Max Anstie (48.569), is in a good position in third.
Fourth-place Tom Vialle (48.693) and RJ Hampshire (49.040) round out the top five.
As Justin Cooper topped the board in qualification, Benny Bloss crashed and crawled to the edge of the track.
The red flag waved for Bloss, who was seventh on the speed chart then.
Joey Savatgy also crashed and damaged his bike. He was ninth on the chart.
When the field returned to action, Malcolm Stewart jumped to the top.
The title contenders Chase Sexton (48.879) and Cooper Webb overtook Stewart (48.298) near the end of the session.
Fourth-place Jason Anderson (48.599) and Ken Roczen (48.697) rounded out the top five.
Max Anstie backed up his Free Practice time early and jumped to the top of the board.
Running 12th at the time, Austin Forkner hit the dirt.
Anstie held on to the top spot in Qualification 1 with a lap of 47.723, but Levi Kitchen (48.813) closed the gap and is only 0.091 seconds back.
Still racing with a torn ACL, Cameron McAdoo (49.568) backs up last week’s podium with the third-fastest time in Qualification 1.
Fourth-place Tom Vialle (49.840) and RJ Hampshire (49.853) rounded out the top five.
Malcolm Stewart (48.621) laid down a fast lap in Free Practice with a time nearly two-tenths of a second over Ken Roczen (48.801).
Cooper Webb (48.851) settled into third on the list as he makes a bid for the red plate.
Fourth-place Jason Anderson (48.974) and Chase Sexton (49.035) rounded out the top five.
In the 250 division, Max Anstie (49.180) also backed up his Tampa speed with fast times in Detroit.
His time was seven-tenths of a second better than Tom Vialle (49.910), with Chance Hymas (50.546) landing third.
Fourth-place RJ Hampshire (50.578) looks to rebound from last week’s misfortune in Tampa, and Cullin Park (50.871) rounds out the top five.
