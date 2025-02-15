Cooper Webb wins Detroit, Chase Sexton overcomes mistake to retain a share of the red plate

Cooper Webb stalked Ken Roczen for the duration of the 450 main at Ford Field in Detroit and took the lead as time ran off the clock to win his first race of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. Webb finished second in the two previous races.

“It’s hard to say (when you have the win wrapped up) when you’re racing,” Webb told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I really like where I was on Lap 3, when I got around Aaron (Plessinger). With Kenny, I knew he was riding well and had a good pace. He rode strong. He felt the pressure but rode well the whole event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines.”

Webb, Sexton share 450SX red plate after Round 6 Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael recap the 450 Supercross main event at Detroit, how Chase Sexton battled back from a jumped start, and Cooper Webb's win in typical Cooper Webb fashion.

Roczen led most of the race but was held up by a lapped rider near the end of the feature.

It was a battle of tenths of seconds, and the little pace lost by Roczen when he attempted to get through traffic allowed Webb to pounce.

“Honestly, it was a really fun race,” Roczen told Jason Thomas. “I was really pumped on my start. I kept my cool the whole time, even when (Webb) was running behind me. I was really happy with that; I didn’t let anything faze me.”

The race was marked not only by what was but what might have been. Chase Sexton mistimed his jump out of the gate and got hung up, losing significant ground in the process. To make matters worse, Sexton crashed on Lap 1 and was a distant 22nd when the field came back around.

“It wasn’t a win, but those are the ones that stick with you,” Sexton said later in the news conference. “I did the best I could.”

There are few riders better at overcoming mistakes than Sexton, and he charged through the field to land third and retain a piece of the red plate. He and Webb are tied at the top of the points.

“After I hit the gate and I was last, I (decided) I was going to make the most of it,” Sexton said. “I ran into another rider and went down, so I was dead last, and I was like, ‘well, it’s time to send it.”

Malcolm Stewart backed up last week’s dramatic win in Tampa with a fourth-place finish in Detroit.

Justin Cooper rounded out the top five after Jason Anderson crashed on the last lap.

Click here for complete 450 Feature results

In the 250 division, Max Anstie had a massive lead erased by a red flag for a crash involving Cameron McAdoo, setting up a two-lap shootout between Anstie and Levi Kitchen.

Kitchen prevailed to become the sixth unique winner in six rounds of 250 competition.

“That was a crazy race,” Kitchen said from the top of the box. “Just the emotions from going and then having to stop. Max, he ran so good at the beginning of that main event and pulled away from me pretty big, and then the red flag came out. And I’m, ‘alright it’s time to reset and I can capitalize on this.’ ”

Kitchen, Anstie battle hard for 250 win at Detroit Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael unpack the biggest storylines from 250 Supercross Round 6, including the late staggered restart, how Levi Kitchen "seized the moment," and Max Anstie's impressive speed.

Anstie retained the red plate by nine points over Kitchen, who jumped seven spots up the standings into second.

“The red flag threw a bit of a spanner into the plan there,” Anstie said. “I was in a tough spot because I knew Levi was fast and the track was quite open. There were a lot of places to send it.”

RJ Hampshire rebounded from last week’s setback when he got hung up on a Tampa Tuff Blox and lost a lap in the process. He finished third in Detroit to recoup points.

“I fully believe in myself,” Hampshire said. “I’ll get stronger each week now. We needed a podium so bad after last week. There was no one that pulled a worse card than me last week.”

Fourth-place Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.

In the head-to-head battle between the 250 East and West divisional champions, Vialle is third with an 11-point cushion over Hampshire.

Click here for complete 250 East Feature results

Round 6 got underway without three of the Monster Energy Supercross series superstars as Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Hunter Lawrence fell to injury in the past two weeks. That means the remainder of the field is hungrier than ever to step up and take on the mantle of the 2025 leader.

It’s snowing in Detroit, but that won’t make any difference to the riders. Ford Field is nice and toasty indoors.