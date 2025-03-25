What riders said after Birmingham Supercross: ‘I’m stoked to get that monkey off my back.’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

450s

Chase Sexton — Winner, 450s: “Triple Crowns are tough because even if you win the first two Races, just like what happened to RJ [Hampshire in the 250SX Class], something can go wrong in the first turn. Thank God my starts were good tonight; I got the holeshot. I rode pretty solid. I wasn’t doing the [triple jump] in the last Race, just being a little conservative. It was a good race, Coop rode good, and I’m stoked to get that monkey off my back and get another win and get this season going in the right direction finally… This is my favorite part of the season, these last seven or eight rounds. It seems like it’s where I really shine… Coop is riding really good, he’s a fighter, so it should be a good fight to the end.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 2nd, 450s: “I just made a mistake in practice and caught Justin Hill’s front wheel [in mid-air]. I hit my hip pretty good. The good news is I’ve got a solid group with my team. They just said, ‘Just go out there and give it everything you’ve got.’ Huge shout out to Doctor G[ubernick] for getting me back in [shape] to go out there and do these three Races. … It’s awesome and I’m so blessed to get back up on here [on the podium]. Yeah, baby, maybe I’ve earned a little bit of fishing money now!”

Stewart thanks 'solid team' for Birmingham success Malcolm Stewart put together a gritty trio of races in Supercross Round 10 at Birmingham, finishing second overall despite being hobbled by a hip injury sustained in practice.

Aaron Plessinger — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I just feel like I’m on a roll, like I’ve found another gear, found a good groove. The boys at the practice track, they’re keeping me on my toes. The Baker’s Factory [Training Facility] is a riot right now; we’re going off. Aldon’s keeping us in shape… It was just a good night. Good starts, good riding, I led a lot of laps, and then just couldn’t seal the deal. But we’re up on the podium… all these fans out here in Alabama, they were insane. We’re going to keep it up and hopefully podium the season out.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 4th, 450s: “You just can’t make that mistake like I did in the first Race. That pretty much dictates your night. I had luck at Dallas, and tonight [I didn’t]. You just can’t put yourself in that position. Obviously that last one was a great ride for me. I finally applied myself well. It’s a bit of a bummer to get fourth [overall], but I feel like I was riding good, that first one really cost me… they say all good things come to an end, so the podium streak’s gone… We’ll regroup and come back swinging, that’s for sure.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 5th, 450s: “On Friday the 14th i ran out of talent for a quick second and separated my AC joint in my right shoulder. I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t want to preset my weekend with negativity while I didn’t even know how it’s going to be for riding. I wanted to ride press day because I needed time on the bike and I needed to feel out the shoulder. It felt weak and painful with certain movements. My shoulder was a bit worse than on press day for the first practice so I was really just doing the jumps that were the easiest and least amount of stress. After doing a couple hot laps for the first time in Q1 my shoulder got worse the more stress I put on it. Thinking that Q2 was going to be quicker as per usual. I went out and I jumped into the whoops and I somehow ended up wheel tapping and it janked my bike and my shoulder got a massive stinger so I retired for that one. I didn’t have much leverage as my right elbow was tucked into my body for riding so i couldn’t really correct or if I did it really hurt. Nonetheless, race time is the only thing that matters, so I went into the night show and was fired up about racing. In race 1 I had to pull up in a rhythm lane to triple one time and it really hurt my shoulder. It made my shoulder feel weaker and more limp. Race 2 went average and for Race 3 I really wanted to put my head down one more time and put it as far up front as I could. Then I cased the triple a bit across from the finish going into the turn and it just smashed my shoulder pretty good again. I ended up bringing it home in 4th. The triple crown was the worst situation for it as well but I’m glad they are now done. It absolutely sucks that the situation is the way it is but we pull through as we always do. It’s really stressed from the weekend so for now I just have to show up on the weekends and race and hope that it recovers decently from week to week."0

Justin Cooper — Finished 6th, 450s: “It was a pretty good day. Qualifying went really well, but I felt like once this dirt dried out, it kind of never formed back the way I thought it was going to. My starts weren’t too great tonight, so I need to work on those a little bit. It was a pretty quiet night for me – sixth overall, and pretty much sixth the whole night. It was a decent night, but obviously, I’m looking for more. We’re going to come back next weekend and try to be better.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 7th, 450s: “The day started off pretty well. We made some setup changes by the end of practice, and I felt a lot more comfortable, which helped me qualify fourth. Going into the night show, I was in a good spot in the first race, started in second, and was holding strong, but about halfway through, Chase put some pressure on me and ended up putting me on the ground. I got back up in sixth and fought my way to finish fifth, which was solid considering the setback. In the second race, I had a decent start in fourth and quickly moved into third. I was in a good battle, but Malcolm got by me, and then right before the whoops, I went down which put me all the way back to eighth. I got up and tried to make up ground, but I had to settle for eighth in that one. In the final race, my start wasn’t great—I was around the top 10—but then I went down on the first lap and ended up dead last. From there, I just put my head down and charged forward as best as I could, eventually making it up to 12th. Overall, it wasn’t the night we wanted, but we’ll take what we learned and keep building.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 8th, 450s: “8-12-9 for 8th overall at the final Triple Crown of the season! Felt solid on the track all day and the weather couldn’t have been better. The two-week break gave the team and me time to put in some quality work and it was great to see and feel the progress. This is the first time in my 450 career where everything is coming together on and off the track and I’m really starting to build momentum. Feels good!”

Justin Barcia — Finished 9th, 450s: “Shame about the first race crash out 😤. Would have been a solid night.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 10th, 450s: “Finally put it in the top 10 this weekend. Made some great progress on the bike over the break.”

Justin Hill — Finished 11th, 450s: “Bummed out in Bama…. Silly mistake trying to unlock something off the start, jacked my ankle up. If not for 2 crashes and a pit stop in main 1, I probably could have finished okay. Either way, it’s a tough P11 pill to swallow… Gonna shake this one off, get my ankle sprain dealt with, then reinvest in myself🫡. See yall in Seattle I’ll be as ready as I can be! P.S. Sorry to [Malcolm Stewart] … he turned around and rode awesome, but regardless I hate being the cause of someone goin’ down.”

Christian Craig — Finished 12th, 450s: “It felt good to be back behind the gate! The results weren’t the greatest, but I know what I’m capable of. We’re going to push hard to improve each weekend.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 14th, 450s: “16-11-14 for P14 in Birmingham.. tucked the front in the first main, and it was an uphill battle the rest of the night🤷🏻‍♂️ was feeling it in qualifying with a 6th overall! Frustrating night, but it be like that sometimes🤠.”

Jerry Robin — Finished 15th, 450s: “12–13-19 for P15 overall in Bama🫡. Pace was good coming through the pack in main 1 from 22nd, Main 2 I was just in 13th pretty much the whole time, main 3 my clutch was absolutely smokeddd which is a bummer and it costed me😐 onto Seattle!”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 16th, 450s: “Overall decent day. Rode better and happy with the progress over the break. Want more in Seattle though 👍🏼.”

Grant Harlan — Finished 17th, 450s: “Happy with the progress made in the off weekend! I was able to qualify straight out of practice and have 3 good main events. Looking to keep it rolling into Seattle 🤙.”

Mitchell Harrison — Finished 19th, 450s: “Birmingham- P19. First main had some issues and pulled off. Found some speed though.”

Justin Starling — Finished 22nd, 450s: “The racing this weekend was not good. But Sunday with the family was. So I would say it was a great weekend and I wouldn’t have changed a thing. LJ is growing up quick, crazy to me she’s almost a year old now. Time is flying, pretty soon she’s gonna be running around!”

Thrasher 'kept fighting' for Birmingham win Nate Thrasher earned his first overall win of the season and second of his career in Round 10 at Birmingham despite not finishing first in any of the three runs and limited hand mobility.

250s

Nate Thrasher — Winner, 250s: “It was a good day. I was finally able to ride like myself. I felt really good all off-season, we were putting in the laps and putting in the motos. At the season opener in Tampa, I felt really good all day, I just got unlucky and was cleaned out in the first lap but charged back to eighth from last, which was actually a good ride. Then I’ve just been battling injuries, and we were just trying to fight and stay in it. This week, I was finally able to practice after about a month and a half, so I felt like I was more like myself this weekend. I actually came out and qualified well. Before that, I was outside the top 10 and just trying to get through it. So this weekend, I was finally back to what I can do and proved it tonight. It feels great to get the win. I knew I had the speed this year and knew I could do it. It was just a matter of trying to get healthy and put it all together. We’ve got a lot of rounds to go, and we’re 21 points back, so we’re not out of it.”

RJ Hampshire — Finished 2nd, 250s: “You could tell, even the first two races, I just didn’t have the spark. I felt good in practice and then was just flat. I don’t know if it’s things catching up to me or what, but I just didn’t have that intensity. And then I butchered the start in my last Race. My starts were saving me [in Race 1 and 2]… We’re still in this thing and looking forward to Boston in a couple weeks [for the next 250SX East race].”

Tom Vialle — Finished 3rd, 250s: “I’m happy to survive that Triple Crown. It’s always a pretty sketchy race. In the second moto I finished fifth; I made a lot of mistakes and lost some ground and that might have put me out for the overall tonight. But I want that win really bad. I’m working for it and hopefully in the next few races I can do it.”

Seth Hammaker — Finished 4th, 250s: “The day started strong with P1 in qualifying, which was awesome. I felt great on the track and really connected with it. In the first race, I got a great start and was right behind RJ], but I made a mistake on my own. The track was slick, and I should’ve been more mindful of that. I tucked the front end, created a bit of a traffic jam, and went down. After getting caught up with another bike, I had to come from last place and work my way back to P9. In the second race, my start wasn’t ideal, but I managed to squeeze through the first corner, got out front early, and just rode my race to take the win. The third race was almost identical—I grabbed the holeshot, rode my own pace, and took another win. I finished the night 9-1-1 for fourth overall. I was hoping that would be enough for a podium, but we’ll keep fighting and learning from our mistakes. I’ll be back strong in Foxborough.”

Daxton Bennick — Finished 5th, 250s: “It’s definitely a little frustrating. I was riding really good today. The results may not have been what I wanted – fifth overall – but I pulled it together in the last main and rode solid. I’m just happy to be healthy and to get another shot at it in two weeks.”

Maximus Vohland — Finished 6th, 250s: “P6 (4~6~10) unfortunate first turn that last moto. Looking forward to the next four rounds.”

Chance Hymas — Finished 7th, 250s: “Got way more in the tank than that. No excuses. Sorry team, I’ll be better.”

Cullin Park — Finished 8th, 250s: “Small steps forward this weekend in Birmingham… P8 overall. Made some progress last week with me and my bike. Need to start up front more to be in that front group and find that pace. We’ll be back for more in 2 weeks. Thanks team, we’re not settling🤙🏼.”

Hardy Munoz — Finished 9th, 250s: “What a night! 😅 P9 for the triple crown and best finish in my Pro career 🦾 I’m so happy with how I rode and how all the hard work we all put in every day it’s showing, I couldn’t have done any of this without my family and all the people that support me, thank you guys for all the good vibes 🙌.”

Carson Mumford — Finished 11th, 250s: “Lots of fun this weekend! Almost P1 in practice until the last lap 💀 Was able to come from way back in the first main to a 5th place! Second main I rode in 3rd for most of it and ended up 4th! Unfortunately just got tangled on the start in the last main, I’ve been doing my best to stay out of the carnage this year but some stuff just happens 🤷🏼‍♂️ ended up with just a sprained ankle so I’m looking to ride by the end of the week! Thanks to everyone that reached out to me and supports me I know that great finish is just around the corner ! 📸.”

Lorenzo Locurcio — Finished 14th, 250s: “Alabama in the books, 16-13-14 on the night for 14 [overall] and winning the LCQ, still not where I want to be but it’s improvements and I’ll take it. Keep my head down and come swinging next race.

Gage Linville — Finished 20th, 250s: “Birmingham Triple Crown brought some carnage, craziness, and some good results! Much needed bounce back weekend getting and into the Mains, with looking the best he’s been all year!”

Lane Shaw — Finished 21st, 250s: “It was rad getting to meet @bailey.zimmerman this weekend at the races🤙 Appreciate the awkward handshake, fist bump, hug thing we had 😂 It was awesome to say the least, I appreciate the time my dude. I got ya next time you come out to a race, show ya how country we get in the privateers pits 🤘.”

What Riders said after:

Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Glendale | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

Birmingham 450 results | 250 results

Max Anstie breaks leg in Birmingham qualification

Haiden Deegan arrested for street racing

Birmingham preview

Jalek Swoll renews with Factory Triumph

Christian Craig set to return in Birmingham

Birmingham betting odds, complete lines

Jett Reynolds breaks leg in practice crash

Ken Roczen becomes a US citizen

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool

