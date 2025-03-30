Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer exchange words after Seattle race

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-Kansas State vs USC
USC shakes off JuJu Watkins’ absence and beats Kansas State 67-61 in March Madness
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event

Top Clips

nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250329.jpg
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
nbc_moto_sextonintv_250329.jpg
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
nbc_moto_webbintv_250329.jpg
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-Kansas State vs USC
USC shakes off JuJu Watkins’ absence and beats Kansas State 67-61 in March Madness
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event

Top Clips

nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250329.jpg
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
nbc_moto_sextonintv_250329.jpg
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
nbc_moto_webbintv_250329.jpg
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer exchange words after Seattle race

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 29, 2025 11:25 PM

Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer had a heated exchange after the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West divisional race, which led to a battle of words on from the podium stage.

At the center of the controversy were actions following Deegan’s March 21, 2025, Walton County arrest for stunt driving and street racing.

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan arrested in Walton County, Florida, for street racing, stunt driving
Haiden Deegan was booked into a Walton County jail at 11:26 p.m. Friday night.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Deegan fell early while riding second to his teammate Cole Davies, who won the race. Deegan fell as far back as eighth and climbed through the field before catching Beaumer in a contest for third on Lap 18. Deegan rode Beaumer wide, turning into his competitor, before taking the position. Beaumer kept his bike upright and finished fourth.

The two riders parked next to one another following the main event. At one point, Deegan slapped Beaumer’s helmet.

“Everyone knows what happened to me these last two weeks,” Deegan said after finishing third, referencing his arrest. “He, JuJu went out of his own hands to post on his story that had my address and stuff. And now you’re talking about my family, putting my family in danger and that’s a whole ‘nother scene so I told him not to do that. It ain’t cool. He obviously lit back but we’ll just see what happens from here on out.”

Walton County’s booking information included Deegan’s address.

Following his arrest, Deegan posted a screenshot on an Instagram story of his booking information, which had his address erased. Beaumer posted the unaltered version in an Instagram story, both of which disappeared in 24 hours.

“For that situation, no worries,” Beaumer said after finishing fourth. “I ain’t the only one who posted his address. So he can talk all he wants, but that’s public record. I’m not worried about it; he has one coming.”
Beaumer responds to Deegan: 'He has one coming'
After a run-in with Haiden Deegan in the 250 main event at Seattle, Julien Beaumer asserts that "he has one coming" when they meet again in Philadelphia.