Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer exchange words after Seattle race

Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer had a heated exchange after the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West divisional race, which led to a battle of words on from the podium stage.

At the center of the controversy were actions following Deegan’s March 21, 2025, Walton County arrest for stunt driving and street racing.

Deegan fell early while riding second to his teammate Cole Davies, who won the race. Deegan fell as far back as eighth and climbed through the field before catching Beaumer in a contest for third on Lap 18. Deegan rode Beaumer wide, turning into his competitor, before taking the position. Beaumer kept his bike upright and finished fourth.

The two riders parked next to one another following the main event. At one point, Deegan slapped Beaumer’s helmet.

“Everyone knows what happened to me these last two weeks,” Deegan said after finishing third, referencing his arrest. “He, JuJu went out of his own hands to post on his story that had my address and stuff. And now you’re talking about my family, putting my family in danger and that’s a whole ‘nother scene so I told him not to do that. It ain’t cool. He obviously lit back but we’ll just see what happens from here on out.”

Walton County’s booking information included Deegan’s address.

Following his arrest, Deegan posted a screenshot on an Instagram story of his booking information, which had his address erased. Beaumer posted the unaltered version in an Instagram story, both of which disappeared in 24 hours.

“For that situation, no worries,” Beaumer said after finishing fourth. “I ain’t the only one who posted his address. So he can talk all he wants, but that’s public record. I’m not worried about it; he has one coming.”