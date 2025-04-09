Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Philadelphia: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton basically even

Cooper Webb (+165 for the outright win) is the NXTBets.com favorite for Round 13 of the Monster Energy Supercross season, with Chase Sexton (-190) a close second as the series heads for what may be its second mudder of 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mud races often defy logic; no one knows that better than Webb. He spent most of the evening in Foxborough’s feature outside of the top five until he found his flow on the last lap. Webb was as surprised as everyone else that he covered his -255 odds to score third-place points and extend his advantage over Sexton in the championship hunt. But that does not mean he will necessarily be a good value again this week if the track is as sloppy as it was in New England. Webb’s podium odds are slightly more attractive at -218. That is still a stretch.

After failing to stand on the podium for the sixth time this season in Foxborough, Sexton’s odds showed significant movement from -221 last week to -186 in Philadelphia. Both Webb and Sexton are among the toughest riders in the field, but they also have the most to lose since they are practically the only racers with a shot at the championship, and that should make them conservative in extreme conditions.

The championship odds between the two remain virtually unchanged, while both have lengthened. The points differential between Webb and Sexton was 498 last week, and heading into Philadelphia, it is 490. Webb is a marked favorite with -691 odds, but for the first time this season, Sexton is also in the minus range at -201. In championship points, only 15 separate these two, which means both riders control their fate with five rounds remaining.

Ken Roczen (+483) remains the third-ranked rider this week and narrowly missed standing on the podium in Foxborough. In fact, he believed he should have had the position and that Webb jumped on a red cross flag; officials sided with Webb’s opinion that he was committed to the jump as the flag was employed. Roczen is banged up with a sore shoulder and ankle, but that does not seem to impact his speed.

After winning last week with +1048 opening odds, Aaron Plessinger (+614) joins the list of riders under 10/1 for Philadelphia. His odds have steadily lowered from nearly 30/1 at Daytona to a little more than 6/1 in Philly, but there is still a little juice to be squeezed. With podium odds of only +128, bettors may as well assume the additional risk and wager on the outright win.

PHILADELPHIA LONGSHOTS

Justin Barcia (+2236) is another rider known for his prowess on sloppy tracks. And there were moments when it appeared he would excel in Foxborough. Barcia set the fastest lap in qualification, and he was in a podium position early in the main until he got swallowed up by the mud on Lap 4. Barcia earned his second top-five of the season, but since he failed to achieve the podium, his odds of a top-three finish are relatively attractive at 3/1.

Justin Cooper (+2126) needs to be considered every week. He has ridden well enough that all it will take to put him on top of the box is a great start and a little luck. Cooper has the best average finish among winless riders with a 6.5 compared to Barcia’s 7.6, and with one podium and five top-fives to his credit, Cooper keeps putting himself in position for a miracle to happen. If the Philadelphia race is dry, Cooper has the best chance at becoming the season’s eighth 450 winner.

Outright Winner Odds

Cooper Webb, +165

Chase Sexton, +190

Ken Roczen, +483

Aaron Plessinger, +614

Justin Cooper, +2126

Justin Barcia, +2236

Malcolm Stewart, +2387

Dylan Ferrandis, +5635

Logan Leitzel, +5845

Justin Hill, +14878

Colt Nichols, +14878

Christian Craig, +14878

Joey Savatgy, +14878

Shane McElrath, +14878

Benny Bloss, +14878

Mitchell Oldenburg, +14878

Kyle Chisholm, +14878

Tristan Lane, +16238

Bubba Pauli, +16238

Logan Karnow, +16238

Jerry Robin, +16238

Grant Harlan, +16238

Hunter Schlosser, +16238

Justin Starling, +16238

Podium Odds

Cooper Webb, -218

Chase Sexton, -186

Ken Roczen, +110

Aaron Plessinger, +128

Justin Barcia, +300

Justin Cooper, +311

Malcolm Stewart, +355

Dylan Ferrandis, +564

Logan Leitzel, +566

Justin Hill, +928

Shane McElrath, +1052

Christian Craig, +1204

Joey Savatgy, +1219

Colt Nichols, +1259

Benny Bloss, +1546

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1875

Bubba Pauli, +2771

Kyle Chisholm, +2954

Mitchell Harrison, +3399

Jerry Robin, +3591

Kevin Moranz, +3971

Grant Harlan, +4046

Justin Starling, +4262

Anthony Rodriguez, +4319

