Monster Energy Supercross adjusts start times for 2024 for more primetime viewing

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published September 28, 2023 04:26 PM

The Monster Energy Supercross series has adjusted their 2024 race day schedules so all heat races and features will occur in primetime in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Regardless of where the race is held, opening ceremonies will begin no later than 8 p.m. ET with the first gate drops coming 30 minutes later in order to create better viewing opportunities for most of the races. All races will continue to be scheduled on Saturdays.

For example, the first race in Anaheim will have opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. ET; Anaheim 2 will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets for most rounds go on sale October 3, 2023 with the exception of Daytona, which are already available for purchase.

Two of the 17 races in 2024 will be daytime events with opening ceremonies beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET for Detroit in Round 5 on February 3 and recently revived market of Philadelphia in Round 15 on April 27.

A new venue in Birmingham. Alabama (Round 9) is schedule of 6:30 p.m. ET.

Other returning markets include San Francisco as Round 2 (8 p.m. ET on January 13), St. Louis as Round 12 (6:30 p.m. on March 30) and Foxborough, Massachusetts as Round 13 (6:30 p.m. on April 13).

For the complete Supercross and Motocross schedule click here.