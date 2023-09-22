Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule

The 2024 regular season schedules for the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross were announced prior to the SuperMotocross season finale featuring two markets that have not hosted races since the 1980s and several other venues changes.

The Supercross season will begin with the annual kickstart at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 6 and end at Salt Lake City on May 11.

Two weeks later, the Pro Motocross season begins on May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and ends with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana on May 24.

The three-round SuperMotocross schedule for 2024 will not be announced until the Anaheim 1 Supercross kickoff in January.

Highlighting the venue changes this year is the opening of the markets of Birmingham, Alabama and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Supercross raced in Philadelphia in 1980 at John F. Kennedy Stadium. They also raced once at Talladega Superspeedway in 1984.

Alabama will host Round 9 on March 9, 2024 at Protective Stadium; Philadelphia will host Round 15 of the 17-race schedule in Lincoln Financial Field on April 27, 2024.

Additionally, three markets return to the Supercross schedule for next year; San Francisco, St. Louis, Missouri and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

These five venues replace Houston, Oakland, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tampa, Florida and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Pro Motocross schedule remains the same as it was in 2023 with all of their most important traditional dates, such as the Fourth of July at RedBud MX Park remain in place.

2024 SuperMotocross Regular Season Schedule

Supercross

Round 1: January 6, Anaheim, California

Round 2: January 13, San Francisco, California

Round 3: January 20, San Diego, California

Round 4: January 6, Anaheim, California

Round 5: February 3, Detroit, Michigan

Round 6: February 10, Glendale, Arizona

Round 7: February 24, Arlington, Texas

Round 8: March 2, Daytona Beach, Florida

Round 9: March 9, Birmingham, Alabama

Round 10: March 16, Indianapolis, Indiana

Round 11: March 23, Seattle, Washington

Round 12: March 30, St. Louis, Missouri

Round 13: April 13, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Round 14: April 20, Nashville, Tennessee

Round 15: April 27, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Round 16: May 4, Denver, Colorado

Round 17: May 11, Salt Lake City, Utah