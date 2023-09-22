Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
The 2024 regular season schedules for the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross were announced prior to the SuperMotocross season finale featuring two markets that have not hosted races since the 1980s and several other venues changes.
The Supercross season will begin with the annual kickstart at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 6 and end at Salt Lake City on May 11.
Two weeks later, the Pro Motocross season begins on May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and ends with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana on May 24.
The three-round SuperMotocross schedule for 2024 will not be announced until the Anaheim 1 Supercross kickoff in January.
Highlighting the venue changes this year is the opening of the markets of Birmingham, Alabama and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Supercross raced in Philadelphia in 1980 at John F. Kennedy Stadium. They also raced once at Talladega Superspeedway in 1984.
Alabama will host Round 9 on March 9, 2024 at Protective Stadium; Philadelphia will host Round 15 of the 17-race schedule in Lincoln Financial Field on April 27, 2024.
Additionally, three markets return to the Supercross schedule for next year; San Francisco, St. Louis, Missouri and Foxborough, Massachusetts.
These five venues replace Houston, Oakland, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tampa, Florida and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Pro Motocross schedule remains the same as it was in 2023 with all of their most important traditional dates, such as the Fourth of July at RedBud MX Park remain in place.
2024 SuperMotocross Regular Season Schedule
Supercross
Round 1: January 6, Anaheim, California
Round 2: January 13, San Francisco, California
Round 3: January 20, San Diego, California
Round 4: January 6, Anaheim, California
Round 5: February 3, Detroit, Michigan
Round 6: February 10, Glendale, Arizona
Round 7: February 24, Arlington, Texas
Round 8: March 2, Daytona Beach, Florida
Round 9: March 9, Birmingham, Alabama
Round 10: March 16, Indianapolis, Indiana
Round 11: March 23, Seattle, Washington
Round 12: March 30, St. Louis, Missouri
Round 13: April 13, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Round 14: April 20, Nashville, Tennessee
Round 15: April 27, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Round 16: May 4, Denver, Colorado
Round 17: May 11, Salt Lake City, Utah
Pro Motocross
Round 18: May 25, Pala, California
Round 19: June 1, Sacramento, California
Round 20: June 8, Lakewood, Colorado
Round 21: June 15, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania
Round 22: June 29, Southwick, Massachusetts
Round 23: July 6, Buchanan, Michigan
Round 24: July 13, Millville, Minnesota
Round 25: July 20, Washougal, Washington
Round 26: August 10, New Berlin, New York
Round 27: August 17, Mechanicsville, Maryland
Round 28: August 24, Crawfordsville, Indiana