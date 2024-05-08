 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov
Wells Fargo Model via FantasyNational
Wells Fargo Championship Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov
Wells Fargo Model via FantasyNational
Wells Fargo Championship Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympic Flame arrives in France for torch relay lead up to Paris Games

  
Published May 8, 2024 02:21 PM

The Olympic Flame arrived in Marseille on Wednesday evening to begin the French portion of the Olympic torch relay leading up to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games on July 26.

French swimmer Florent Manaudou, a three-time Olympic medalist in the 50m freestyle, was the first torchbearer in France.

The flame arrived at the Old Port of Marseille aboard the Belem, a three-masted ship “reminiscent of a true Homeric epic,” according to Paris 2024.

The French national anthem, La Marseillaise, echoed from the embankment. Planes from a French Air force flyover drew the five Olympic rings and then the red-blue-white colors of the nation’s flag.

Tens of thousands cheered the arrival at the cordoned-off stage area on the shore as thousands of others waved from balconies and windows overlooking the festivities.

The torch relay began per tradition in the Ancient Olympic site of Olympia on April 16 and spent 11 days in Greece, including visiting Athens and the first modern Olympic Stadium from 1896.

It then crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach France.

In France, the flame will visit more than 400 cities and towns across 64 territories. It will go by D-Day beaches, Mont Saint-Michel, the Palace of Versailles, Cannes, Roland Garros and more famous vineyards and museums.

The French leg also includes a June 8-17 portion visiting overseas territories French Guiana, Reunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

The 10,000 individual torchbearers will run about 200 meters each, plus 3,000 torchbearers participating in team relays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.