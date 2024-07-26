Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Jansen pic 1.jpeg
Friday 5: Olympic gold medalist helps mold NASCAR drivers
Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays
Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays, hoping to awaken slumbering offense
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ehpd5opsosxp7ewouicy
Four-star DE Max Granville reclassifies to 2024, enrolls at Penn State
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_granthillint_240726.jpg
Hill: Team USA embracing pressure at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswntpreview_240726.jpg
USWNT face ‘tough test’ against Germany
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240726.jpg
USMNT’s three keys to victory v. New Zealand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Jansen pic 1.jpeg
Friday 5: Olympic gold medalist helps mold NASCAR drivers
Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays
Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays, hoping to awaken slumbering offense
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ehpd5opsosxp7ewouicy
Four-star DE Max Granville reclassifies to 2024, enrolls at Penn State
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_granthillint_240726.jpg
Hill: Team USA embracing pressure at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswntpreview_240726.jpg
USWNT face ‘tough test’ against Germany
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240726.jpg
USMNT’s three keys to victory v. New Zealand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

  
Published July 26, 2024 10:03 AM
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Torch Relay In Paris

SAINT DENIS, SEINE-SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: American rapper Snoop Dogg is seen carrying the Olympic flame during the torch relay ahead of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in the Saint-Denis commune of Paris, France. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has always known how to make his presence felt. He did just that as torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremony in Paris. The hip-hop legend brought the torch through Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris and home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium. With the Paris Games primed to take off, Snoop Dogg is preparing for his role as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock, where he’ll attend games, visit athletes, and report on air with Mike Tirico. Watch the historic Opening Ceremony live from the River Seine on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock.

Take a look at some of the best moments from Snoop’s torch relay trip.