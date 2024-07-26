Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony
Snoop Dogg has always known how to make his presence felt. He did just that as torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremony in Paris. The hip-hop legend brought the torch through Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris and home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium. With the Paris Games primed to take off, Snoop Dogg is preparing for his role as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock, where he’ll attend games, visit athletes, and report on air with Mike Tirico. Watch the historic Opening Ceremony live from the River Seine on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock.
Take a look at some of the best moments from Snoop’s torch relay trip.
Did somethin today. 💯👊🏿🔥 #FollowTheDogg pic.twitter.com/G4ugnUFssO— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 26, 2024
This is one time Snoop Dogg probably shouldn't drop it like it's hot... 😅🔥— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024
🎥 @Paris2024 | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWdVUvf6QK
Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch is a vibe pic.twitter.com/ZP5fUVDvav— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 26, 2024
The stars are out for #Paris2024 - Snoop Dogg and the Olympic torch! 🤩#BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/ItETe6SJfB— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2024
The crossover we didn’t know we needed 🤩— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024
-
C'est donc ça le multiverse 🤩
Suivez l’étape du jour en direct sur @FranceTV : https://t.co/TWcSUAw0vu#Paris2024 @Olympics @SnoopDogg @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA
📸 Paris 2024 pic.twitter.com/E3Bf5pIuCi
Snoop Dogg is ready to VIBE at the #ParisOlympics! 😎— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024
(🎥: @SnoopDogg) pic.twitter.com/hnYlQhRF3W
U gots to do it!! 👊🏿🇺🇸🔥🔥🏃🏿🥇🇫🇷 Will u be watchin?? #FollowTheDogg #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/3l12Cj74Cp— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 23, 2024