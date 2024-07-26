Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg has always known how to make his presence felt. He did just that as torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremony in Paris. The hip-hop legend brought the torch through Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris and home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium. With the Paris Games primed to take off, Snoop Dogg is preparing for his role as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock, where he’ll attend games, visit athletes, and report on air with Mike Tirico. Watch the historic Opening Ceremony live from the River Seine on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock.

Take a look at some of the best moments from Snoop’s torch relay trip.

This is one time Snoop Dogg probably shouldn't drop it like it's hot... 😅🔥



🎥 @Paris2024 | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWdVUvf6QK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch is a vibe pic.twitter.com/ZP5fUVDvav — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 26, 2024