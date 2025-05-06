Sports Icons Shine at the 2025 Met Gala: Angel Reese, Jalen Hurts, Simone Biles and more

Some would equate the Met Gala to “the Super Bowl of Fashion”, and this year’s red carpet (technically it was blue) didn’t disappoint as Olympic, NFL, and WNBA champions — athletes across the biggest leagues in the world — took center stage in their best looks.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Many were excited to see LeBron James, who was named the honorary chair of the 2025 Met Gala, look dapper on the carpet, but the four-time NBA Champion and MVP announced that he would be missing the historical event due to a knee injury. Still, his wife, Savannah James, dazzled in his absence.

See below for a glimpse into one of fashion’s brightest nights and the standout looks of some of sports’ biggest stars, including NBC Sports’ own Maria Taylor, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, three-time Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson, and more.

Angel Reese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Miles Chamley-Watson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Miles Chamley-Watson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sha’Carri Richardson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Savannah James

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Savannah James attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jalen Hurts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Breanna Stewart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Breanna Stewart attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

Noah Lyles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Noah Lyles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jonquel Jones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jonquel Q Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Joe Burrow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Joe Burrow attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Lewis Hamilton

British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Maria Taylor

Live From E! -- “2025 Met Gala” -- Pictured: Maria Taylor -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/E! ENTERTAINMENT via Getty Images) Scott Gries/E! ENTERTAINMENT via Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Russel Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabby Thomas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Gabby Thomas attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Serena Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Serena Williams attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

RELATED: Met Gala - Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas arrival photos