Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas lead Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class

Allyson Felix, Serena Williams and Gabby Douglas headline the 2025 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class.

Felix won a female track and field record 11 Olympic medals and seven golds from 2004 through 2021.

Williams earned four Olympic gold medals between singles and doubles, tying older sister Venus for the most for a tennis player.

In 2012, Douglas became the first Black woman to win an Olympic all-around gymnastics title. She added team gold in 2012 and 2016 and returned to competition last year for the first time since the Rio Games.

Felix and Williams, who both retired in 2022, and Douglas are joined in the Class of 2025 by Olympians Bode Miller (Alpine skiing, six medals), Kerri Walsh Jennings (beach volleyball, four medals), Anita DeFrantz (rowing, one medal, longtime IOC member) and Flo Hyman (volleyball, one medal) and Paralympians Susan Hagel (three sports, five medals), Marla Runyan (track and field, six medals, also competed at 2000 Olympics) and Steve Cash (sled hockey, four medals).

DeFrantz and Hyman made it in the legend category.

The 2010 Olympic four-man bobsled team led by Steven Holcomb and the 2004 Paralympic women’s wheelchair basketball team, each gold medalists, made it in the team category.

Mike Krzyzewski made the class in the coach category after leading the men’s basketball team to Olympic titles in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Nike founder Phil Knight made it as a special contributor.

The inductees were chosen by a voting process that included Olympians and Paralympians, members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family and an online vote open to fans.

They will be inducted July 12 in Colorado Springs.

This is the first Hall of Fame class since 2022, when a group including Michael Phelps was inducted.

Previously, there were annual classes from 1983-92 and biennial classes from 2004-12 before Hall of Fame inductions were revived for a 2019 class.