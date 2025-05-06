2025 World Athletics Relays TV, live stream schedule

The World Athletics Relays, an event crowning champions in 4x100m and 4x400m events, airs live this Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and CNBC.

Coverage begins each day at 7 a.m. ET from Guangzhou, China.

On Saturday, there will be heats in the mixed-gender 4x100m (a new event), plus World Championships qualifying rounds in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m.

Sunday starts with the mixed 4x100m final, followed by World Championships qualifying rounds in the other five events and then finals in those five.

The full race schedule is here.

The top 14 teams in each of the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m and mixed 4x400m qualify their nations for the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The last two World Championships spots in each event will be awarded later this summer based on world rankings.

The mixed 4x100m is not on this September’s World Championships program, but will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The U.S. won four of the five events at the 2024 World Relays, then took three of the five relay golds at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. roster this time includes Kenny Bednarek (two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist), Erriyon Knighton (fourth in the 200m at the last two Olympics) and TeeTee Terry (4x100m gold medalist in Paris).

Internationally, the stars include Olympic gold medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake for Jamaica, Letsile Tebogo for Botswana and Andre De Grasse for Canada.

Full entry lists are here.