Olympic medalists headline USA Track and Field roster for World Relays

Olympic medalists Kenny Bednarek and TeeTee Terry lead the U.S. roster for the World Athletics Relays from May 10-11 in Guangzhou, China.

Bednarek, a two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist, is joined on the men’s team by Erriyon Knighton, fourth in the 200m at the last two Olympics, and Olympic relay veterans Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey (4x100m) and Elija Godwin (4x400m), among others.

Terry, 26, was part of gold-medal women’s 4x100m teams at the Paris Olympics and at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Fellow Olympic relay veterans Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby-Jackson and Courtney Okolo (all 4x400m runners) are also on the women’s roster.

The full U.S. roster is here.

World Relays include six events — men’s, women’s and mixed-gender 4x100m and 4x400m races.

Nations will qualify for relays at September’s World Championships in Tokyo via World Relays (except in the mixed 4x100m, which is not on the World Championships program, but will make its Olympic debut in 2028).