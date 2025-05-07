 Skip navigation
Top News

Scott Frost’s return to UCF earns him a five-year contract valued at $22.1M; starting salary $3.9M

  
Published May 6, 2025 09:39 PM

Scott Frost received a five-year, $22.1 million contract upon his return to UCF and will have it automatically extended a year if the Knights appear in a bowl this season.

An executive summary of Frost’s contract was obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday through an open records request.

UCF rehired Frost in December after Gus Malzahn left after four seasons to become offensive coordinator at Florida State. Frost had his first head coaching job at UCF in 2016, and the Knights went 6-7. A year later, UCF went 13-0 with a conference championship, a bowl victory over Auburn and final ranking of No. 6.

Frost took over at Nebraska in 2018 and went 16-31 at his alma mater. He was fired three games into the 2022 season. He was out of coaching in 2023 and on the Los Angeles Rams’ staff in 2024.

Frost’s starting salary will be $3.9 million, just under the $4 million he earned in his last year at Nebraska, and he will receive annual increasing topping out at $5 million in 2029-30.

He can earn bonuses of $75,000 for reaching a conference championship game, $50,000 for winning a conference title, $100,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff game and an additional $100,000 for winning one, with a first-round bye deemed a win.

He will also receive bonuses for his team ranking in the top 20 nationally in any of eight designated statistical categories.