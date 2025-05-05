Kayak legend Lisa Carrington takes 2025 season off, ends championship streak, eyes LA 2028

Lisa Carrington, a sprint kayak gold medalist at the last four Olympics, is taking the 2025 season off from international competition but plans to return in 2026 for the run-up to the 2028 LA Games, her rep confirmed Monday.

“After 16 consecutive seasons at the top level, Lisa has opted not to travel with the team in 2025, making this year look slightly different from previous ones,” New Zealand’s canoe federation said in a statement, according to the International Canoe Federation. “She’s back to full training and enjoying the added flexibility in her schedule. The plan is to return to international competition next year, with her sights firmly set on LA 2028.”

Carrington, 35, is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the only athlete across all sports to win three gold medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Games.

Including the World Championships, Carrington has won at least one global title every year dating to 2011, save 2020 when events were canceled due to COVID-19. That streak will end in 2025.

At the 2028 LA Games, Carrington can win individual gold at a fifth Olympics (as can American swimmer Katie Ledecky). The only athletes across all sports to do that so far in Olympic history are Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst and Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez.

With two more Olympic golds, Carrington would reach 10 for her career. Michael Phelps is the only Olympian to win 10 or more gold medals, taking 23 from 2004-16.

Other active athletes can also reach 10 Olympic golds: swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel each currently have nine, equestrian Isabell Werth of Germany has eight, gymnast Simone Biles has seven and Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo has five with a shot at six more at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.