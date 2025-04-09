LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time

The 2028 Los Angeles Games will include the Olympic debuts of the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly in swimming, a mixed-gender 4x100m relay in track and field and a mixed-gender team event in artistic gymnastics, among other new events.

The International Olympic Committee approved the competition program for the LA Games on Thursday — a record 351 medal events, 22 more than at the 2024 Paris Games.

For the first time in Olympic history, there will be more female athlete quota spots (5,655) than male athlete quota spots (5,543) over the 31 sports.

The IOC has more details here on the changes to the Olympic program for LA 2028.

Other changes include additional mixed-gender team events in archery, golf and table tennis, splitting the sport climbing combined event into separate medal events for bouldering and lead and a seventh women’s boxing weight division to equal the men’s amount.

The number of teams in the women’s and men’s soccer tournaments will be flipped. The women will have 16 teams for LA 2028, and the men will have 12.

For the first time, all team sports will have at least the same number of women’s teams as men’s teams. Two women’s teams have been added in water polo, giving the women’s event and the men’s event the same number of teams (12).

The women’s and men’s 3x3 basketball tournaments will add four teams per gender, making them 12-team tournaments.

In archery, a mixed team event has been added in a new discipline -- compound. All individual and team archery events at previous Olympics have been in recurve.

In rowing, women’s solo (CW1x), men’s solo (CM1x) and mixed double sculls (CX2x) will debut in coastal beach sprint, a discipline that was previously confirmed for 2028 inclusion.