Rose Bowl set to host 2028 Los Angeles Olympic soccer matches

The Rose Bowl is set to host soccer matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Games — including women’s and men’s semifinals and finals — marking the third Olympics where the iconic venue will hold competition.

Pending final approval from the IOC Executive Board, it will become the second venue to host competition all three times that Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics.

The Rose Bowl was also a venue at the previous two Los Angeles Games in 1932 (track cycling) and 1984 (soccer). The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum held track and field and the Opening Ceremony in 1932 (among other sports) and 1984 and is set to do so again in 2028.

“The City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Stadium have a rich Olympic history, having hosted events for both the 1932 and 1984 Games,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a press release.

The 2028 Games will be the first time the Rose Bowl hosts women’s competition. Women’s track cycling debuted at the 1988 Seoul Games, and women’s soccer debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The most famous soccer match in U.S. history was at the Rose Bowl — the 1999 World Cup final.

Traditionally, Olympic soccer matches are held at multiple venues in the host nation. LA 2028 has not announced additional soccer venues yet.

For LA 1984, the other soccer venues were stadiums at Stanford, Harvard and Navy.

Previously announced LA 2028 venues include SoFi Stadium (swimming), Crypto.com Arena (gymnastics), Intuit Dome (basketball) and Riviera Country Club (golf), with some venues still pending city approval.